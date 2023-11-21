5 best winter hand creams

Winter hand creams are a must-have for keeping skin healthy and hydrated when temperatures drop. The harsh winter weather can leave hands feeling dry, chapped, and rough. Luckily, there are specialized winter hand creams available that effectively nourish and protect the hands.

Winter hand creams are often formulated with nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, glycerin, and vitamin E. These ingredients work together to deeply hydrate the skin and seal in moisture. Additionally, they create a protective barrier on the skin's surface, shielding it from the harsh effects of cold winds and low humidity.

O’Keeffe to Neutrogena: 5 nourishing winter hand creams to keep hands happy and healthy

Winter hand creams are specifically formulated to nourish and protect the skin during the colder months. With their thick and emollient textures, these creams deeply penetrate the skin, leaving it feeling irresistibly soft, supple, and rejuvenated.

The soothing ingredients of winter hand creams provide relief from any irritation or redness caused by the harsh weather. Regularly applying these creams will not only keep hands moisturized, but they will also prevent the dryness, cracking, and discomfort often accompanying the winter season.

Here are 5 nourishing winter hand creams to include in skincare routine for happy and healthy hands throughout the season.

1) O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream

O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream is a moisturizing cream, which is designed to provide relief from cracked and dry skin, making it the perfect retreat for hardworking hands. Its moisture-packed formula deeply hydrates while also stimulating skin repair and healing by creating a protective layer.

With a price of $8.48 on Amazon, it promises noticeable results in just a few days.

2) L’Occitan Butter Hand Cream

This buttery hand cream is exceptionally creamy and smooth, making it a favorite among beauty enthusiasts. Its luxurious texture effectively smoothens and softens hands, leaving no greasy residue behind.

Enriched with 20% shea butter, coconut oil, honey, and almond extracts, it provides intense nourishment to repair and heal dryness from within. Countless reviewers have praised its visible results.

With a price tag of $12.50 on Amazon, investing in this premium product, the L’Occitan Butter Hand Cream, is highly recommended.

3) Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream

Extreme dryness can cause the hands to appear rough and aged, but with this ultra-moisturizing hand cream, that is no longer a concern.

This blend is made with all-natural ingredients such as pumpkin oil, baobab oil, green tea extract, and watermelon seed oil, making it a soothing remedy for healing the hands. Not only does it keep the hands soft, smooth, and younger-looking, but it also provides gentle exfoliation to restore their natural glow.

Available on Amazon for just $7.39, this product ensures all-day moisturization.

4) Remedy Tea Tree Oil Balm

The Remedy Tea Tree Oil Balm is the perfect solution for beauty lovers seeking soft, textured, and moisturized hands. With its non-greasy, chemical-free, and natural formula, this balm provides the ultimate care.

Infused with essential oils, it effectively cleanses, moisturizes, and repairs dry hands, relieving any itchiness. Additionally, it tackles inflammation, rashes, and skin infections, promoting overall hand health. Crafted with 100% organic ingredients, it also prevents odor and irritation.

Available for $24.89 on Amazon, it can also be used on the body for a complete skincare experience.

5) Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

This Neutrogena hand cream is ideal for chapped or rough hands and provides instant hydration.

It is clinically proven and infused with glycerin and promises immediate relief from cracked, dry, and rough skin. Numerous reviewers have attested to its noticeable effectiveness.

Available for an affordable $3.79 on Amazon, this hand cream ensures long-lasting moisturization, leaving the hands hydrated for 24 hours.

The 5 winter hand creams mentioned above have been specifically formulated to combat moisture loss and safeguard the outermost skin layer during the colder months. Anyone can conveniently purchase any of these winter hand creams directly from their official website or through popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.