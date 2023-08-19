5 Fun beauty looks Jeon Somi flaunted for her latest Music Video

Jeon Somi recently released the music video for the title track of her first EP, Game Plan. The title track Fast Forward is fun and catchy, quickly becoming a fan-favorite among netizens. Along with her clean dance moves, the K-pop idol also flaunts gorgeous fashion and beauty choices that further elevate the music video, making it all the more artistic.

While the DUMB DUMB singer tends to opt for minimal hair and makeup looks every day, for the MV, Jeon Somi went all out with statement-worthy ensembles paired with some stunning hair and makeup looks.

Jeon Somi experimented with several different aesthetics for her Fast Forward MV

1) Bright blonde curls casually tied into buns

Jeon Somi showcased two completely different personas for the MV, one being of a chic individual with stunning dance moves and the other being a more geeky persona who was slightly clumsier with an adorable take on the same moves. Other than the fashion choices, the beauty looks set them apart, pairing bright blonde curls with flushed cheeks and freckles.

She styled her hair into two different looks for the geeky persona, rocking an effortless open-hair look with butterfly clips keeping all her hair away from her face and a casual updo with two adorable buns on either side of her head. She kept the rest of her makeup look minimal, opting for a heavy coat of mascara to further define her eyes.

2) Pigtail braids paired with graphic liner and dramatic lashes

One of the first few scenes in the MV features Jeon Somi in a 'gamer girl' aesthetic, riding a bike with an anime character painted on it. She sports the 'hime' haircut for this look, tying the longer locks of hair into pigtail braids, leaving the upper section of her hair wispy for a wavy bob look. The tips of her hair were dip-dyed into a beautiful blue that nicely contrasted with the platinum blonde base color.

Her makeup took inspiration from anime characters, as she went with a thick graphic liner and dramatic anime lashes. She highlighted her aegyo sal using an ultra glittery eyeshadow, adding sparkle to her eye makeup look. She also opted for a bright pink lip shade and blush, applying the blusher right under her eyes to create the anime-like flush.

3) Sleek high ponytail paired with metallic embellishments

Jeon Somi sported several different looks for the MV, but the futuristic look that looked other-worldly was one of the most intricate looks throughout the music video. The outfit was something to marvel at, and her hair and makeup look were chic and creative.

She rocked a sleek ponytail for this look, pairing it with an intricate eye makeup look. The eye makeup was theatrical, with metallic accents decorating her upper eyelids. She wore a red eyeshadow for the inner corners of her eyes, pairing it with a sharp wing and false lashes. She also incorporated some of the silver embellishments to the bridge of her nose, tying the whole look together.

4) Wolf cut paired with neon graphic liner look

Jeon Somi opted for a subtle grunge-inspired look for the trendy wolf cut in a messy, tousled-up look for the club scene. The hairstyle used lots of layers, with a heavy layer of bangs covering the entirety of her forehead. With the help of some hair gel, she gave her hairdo an edgy wet look that further accentuated the grunge aesthetic she was going for.

She tied in her makeup look with her outfit by opting for a neon green liner, using it to create a sharp cut crease. She kept the rest of her eye makeup look dark, with a heavy dose of mascara and smudged black liner near her lash line.

5) Effortless hairstyle paired with bright blue eye makeup look

Jeon Somi also rocked a 'biker girl' ensemble with a sleek leather jacket, free-flowing platinum blonde hair, and her other chic looks. Her hairstyle was effortless, as her eye makeup look was the show's star.

She went with an electric blue eyeshadow, creating a cat eye makeup look using the same. She finished the eye makeup with fluttery lashes that added a hint of black to the blue makeup look, further defining her beautiful eyes.

Jeon Somi's fashion and beauty choices in the Fast Forward music video were highly creative, with her outfits and makeup edging towards art. The K-pop idol is well-known for her stunning visuals, further elevated by her creative hair and makeup looks.