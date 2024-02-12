5 Ways to make temporary tattoos last longer

A great way to experiment with body art that won’t leave a permanent mark is temporary tattoos. As the name suggests, these custom skin ornaments are temporary because they are designed to fade over time. That's usually fine because, after all, one may want this pattern on their skin to be temporary.

However, if people are looking to extend the life of their temporary tattoo, there are a few tricks to keep in mind. With a few simple strategies, one can squeeze a few more days or even weeks out of their temporary tattoos to enjoy them for as long as possible.

Maybe it’s a big day at work coming up, and one may want to get a grip before they enter the office, or it’s just a fun day at the park with friends, and temporary tattoos may seem like the right fit.

Whatever the reason, applying the following simple methods to the next temporary tattoo will get that much more mileage out of people's body art. From proper application to handling, here are five tips on how to make one's non-permanent tattoos last and look fabulous for longer.

Unlock longevity: Five proven methods to extend the life of temporary tattoos

Many believe that the longevity of any temporary tattoo is essential in enjoying the full spectrum of their desired temporary body art.

Here are five super easy and efficient ways to guarantee that non-permanent tattoos live up to one's expectations. That way, they will be visible on the body for many more days than previously expected.

1) Preparation

Temporary tattoos are easily applied by removing the clear protective film and pressing the tattoo face onto the skin.

It’s important to thoroughly clean the area prior, using soap, warm water and vinegar to ensure that no oils or lotions prevent the tattoo from sticking. It also helps to shave the area right before applying to ensure that the tattoo has a smooth surface to adhere to.

2) No moisture

Moisture can infiltrate these tattoos, so be careful. Do not engage in high-sweat activity soon after applying the nonpermanent tattoo or swimming or showering until it fades away.

If one does need to get wet, cover it up with a bandage or similar adhesive film to cover the tattoo while wet for a brief period.

3) Gentle care

When showering or bathing, watch out for the ink on the tattooed area, and do not scrub or rub it beyond what's typical for a shower or bath. When drying off, don’t rub the towel on the ink, and don’t cleanse the tattooed area with harsh soaps or exfoliants.

If showering or bathing, do not allow water to hit the nonpermanent tattooed area directly, and do not use any type of washcloth or scrub brush. The nonpermanent tattoo will be brushed off and possibly removed prematurely if it's rubbed.

If bandaging, use sterile gauze or sponges with soft, smooth edges that do not scratch or irritate the skin. Make sure to be gentle when drying off and patting the dry area rather than rubbing it to maintain the integrity of the temporary tattoo. Use mild, gentle cleansers as opposed to harsh soaps or exfoliants.

4) Keeping cool

Friction can lead to faded or premature peeling of non-permanent tattoos. Do not wear tight clothing or accessories around the tattooed area (rings, watches, bra straps, etc). Be careful with lotions or sunscreens, which one might have to rub with the fingers into the skin.

The best way to keep the short-term tattoo longer is to minimize or eliminate friction and pressure on the tattoo. That can include tight clothing or accessories on the non-permanent tattoo area, rubbing lotions and sunscreens into the temporary tattoo or activities that cause the tattoo to rub off the skin.

This rubbing or abrasion tears off the tattoo from the adhesive and shortens the life of the temporary tattoo. When one rubs lotion onto the skin, like daytime lotions or sunscreens, try to pat or dab lotion into your skin. If one must rub the non-permanent tattoo area, it's better to rub it closer to the leg than on top of the temporary tattoo.

Similarly, if one plans to exercise or engage in activities that will cause excessive sweating or break out, temporary tattoos may not last as long. At the end of the day, enjoy the temporary tattoo, and keep it vibrant for longer by minimizing rubbing and sweating in the long run.

5) Preserve the temporary tattoo

Once this tattoo has been applied and dried thoroughly, consider protecting it with a spray sealant or a clear adhesive bandage to preserve the design and help it last longer. These types of sealants offer the tattoo a barrier against foreign elements.

Make sure that the tattoo is completely dry before applying any sort of sealant or an adhesive bandage to prevent trapping moisture underneath the tape, which can cause smudging or irritation.

For a spray sealant, it’s best to hold the can at a distance so that you can apply an even, thin layer over the tattooed surface For added protection and allowing one's tattoo to breathe while it heals, consider a clear adhesive bandage.

Overall, by applying the five aforementioned ways, one can make their short-span tattoos last longer and keep them looking fresh for long. If one takes precautions whenever they apply these tattoos, keep them away from moisture and avoid friction, they will get the most out of their temporary body art.

If they have an upcoming event that calls for some cool tattoo designs or just like to experiment with different styles occasionally, the best way to show off is to make the most of these tattoos. So try out the above techniques to rock body art with style and confidence.