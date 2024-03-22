6 Best Creed perfumes for women 

Creed perfumes for women, well-known for their craftsmanship and timeless aroma, have a permanent place in a perfume enthusiast's fragrance closet. Setting the bar high when it comes to luxury fragrances, Creed perfumes for women take the olfactory venture to new and sophisticated heights with a few spritzes.

James Henry Creed founded the upscale fragrance company Creed in 1760. While creating scented gloves for King George III, he won over the royals. It marked the onset of the brand's journey to fame. With over 200 Creed perfumes developed in more than 200 years, the brand has turned into an iconic fragrance label worth splurging on.

From delicate florals and sweet fruity notes to luxurious woody notes, Creed perfumes radiate an enticing aura. Thus, personal preferences, individual style, and the time of year all play a significant role in selecting ideal Creed perfumes for women who exude luxury and are regarded as a worthwhile investment.

The top 6 Creed perfumes for women that exude luxury

Lately, there has been a growing desire for high-end perfumes, with the abundance of choices available in the perfume industry leaving buyers feeling perplexed about making the best decision.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the most popular six Creed perfumes for women, which will have the perfumer feeling as elegant as the aroma develops.

1) Creed Aventus for Her

Crafted in France with the world’s finest raw ingredients, the Creed Aventus for Her pays homage to the most powerful women of yesteryear, along with the contemporary ones.

Featuring patchouli, green apple, bergamot, lemon, pink pepper, and violet top notes: lilac, rose, ylang-ylang, black currant, lilac, and peach heart notes, this feminine EDP dries down to a rich, musky base of notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, patchouli, musk, and ambroxan. A few sprinkles of this fruity-floral EDP on the right points make the perfume smell irresistible for long hours.

Price: $300 to $1,850 (official website)

2) Creed Millésime Impérial

Wrapped in a signature golden bottle, this fresh citrusy Eau de Parfum from Creed Perfumes instantly transports the perfumer to a luxuriant seaside chateau dotted with full blooms of lemon, iris, and amber.

Taken as a unisex EDP, Creed Millésime Impérial is a salty-sweet blend of sun-kissed citrus and creamy musk. The scent features bergamot, blackcurrant, and violet leaf top notes, iris and accord heart notes, and a woody base of cedarwood, sandalwood, and musk.

This signature scent, known for its good sillage, can be the user's go-to choice, striking a balance between daytime and nighttime fragrance.

Price: $345 to $1,685 (official website)

3) Creed Love in White

Enlightened by Provence's tree-lined lanes, this Creed Love in White Eau de Parfum oozes sophistication and a feminine charm. A perfect blend of hand-picked aromas, the EDP emits a negligible powdery aroma, similar to the fresh springtime smell.

The EDP's overall essence, being fruity-floral, opens with orange zest, apple, and apricot notes, along with heart notes of narcissus, iris, jasmine, magnolia, rice, and rose. Without being too sweet or overpowering, it dries down to the rich base notes of musk and cedarwood, emitting a smooth, long-lasting aroma.

Price: $275 (Amazon)

4) Creed Original Santal

Perfectly capturing passion and grandeur, this unisex EDP makes a striking impression and truly is a head-turner.

The top notes of this EDP include ginger, juniper berries, bergamot, rosemary, coriander, and mandarin. It then mingles with lavender, geranium, orange blossom, and sandalwood woody-floral middle notes and settles into the rich base notes of oak moss, musk, tonka bean, and cedar wood.

Rightly formulated to suit both informal and dressy events, its aroma is adaptable for any perfume enthusiast's fragrance closet.

Price: $345 to $1,205 (official website)

5) Creed Virgin Island Water

Taking Oliver Creed’s love for the ocean as its cue, this Eau de parfum resembles the Caribbean Island's sea waters and the breeze. Being a great summertime essence, its fresh and warm aroma is an all-year wear, resonating a classy aroma with a few sprinkles.

The exuberant feminine EDP opens with fresh bergamot, citrusy lime, and tropical fruits and transitions to the calming and lactonic heart notes of coconut milk, coconut water, jasmine, and white flowers.

Further, awakening the senses in just a few spritzes, this EDP dries down into smooth, intimate base notes of tonka bean and white musk, leaving a lingering trail behind!

Price: $345 to $1,205 (official website)

6) Creed Royal Princess Oud

Drawing from Henry Creed II’s sketchbook and crafted in France, this EDP celebrates femininity with its sensual fragrance.

Fit for special events, this EDP opens with zesty top notes of bergamot grapefruit, pink pepper, blackcurrant, pineapple, raspberry, and aldehydes. After sprinkling, this EDP gets more character with the floral accord of iris, orris butter, jasmine, and rose, which ultimately settles with the warm notes of vanilla, cedarwood, solar notes, musk, and patchouli.

Equivalent to the sassy-looking LBDs, a few spritzes of this Creed's feminine EDP is a true cynosure!

Price: $330 to $1,850 (official website)

Readers and perfume cognoscenti can select any of these six feminine Creed perfumes from the brand's in-house site or e-commerce platforms like Amazon with a few clicks!