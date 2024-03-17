7 Best Chris Colfer books to read in 2024

Christopher Paul Colfer, commonly known as Chris Colfer, is an American Emmy-nominated, Golden Globe-winning silver-screen actor and New York Times bestselling author of young adult and children’s books. Chris Colfer's personality is more than his acting spree. This talented individual entered the limelight for a very distinctive reason.

A household name beyond the silver-screen fanbase, Chris Colfer falls under the young writer's literary works category. In recent years, Colfer’s children's book series and young adult fantasy fairy tales have taken the world by storm. Over time, the young actor-author shows no signs of getting tired, from his writing book series to his interesting fairy-tale-oriented stories.

Born in California's Clovis, Chris Colfer has been a creative genius since childhood, making writing and acting his mode of entertaining others.

7 must-read Chris Colfer books for 2024

Chris Colfer's books introduced new generations of kids to classic fairy tale characters ranging from Snow White to Goldilocks, Puss in Boots, and many more. Colfer adapted age-old and timeless classics for contemporary readers, paving his way to the pinnacle of success. With varied origin stories and personalities, Chris Colfer's charm separates him from other authors.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of Chris Colfer-adapted seven best books for modern readers that are worth reading in 2024.

Struck by Lightning: The Carson Phillips Journal

Stranger Than Fanfiction

Adventures from the Land of Stories: The Mother Goose Diaries

Queen Red Riding Hood's Guide to Royalty

A Treasury of Classic Fairy Tales: A Companion Book

The Land of Stories: The Ultimate Book Hugger's Guide: A Companion Book

Goldilocks (Wanted Dead or Alive): A Companion Book

1) Struck by Lightning: The Carson Phillips Journal

Struck by Lightning: The Carson Phillips Journal, published in 2012, tracks an outcast high school senior named Carson Phillips' story. His main motto in life is getting into Northwestern and ultimately becoming the editor of The New Yorker. With the idea of bolstering his college application, Philips keeps blackmailing the most known students in his school into presenting their work to his literary journal.

A delectably dark comedy, thoroughly smart, and laugh-out-loud funny book, Colfer's Struck by Lightning unearths the high school underlying dirt and grime, with interesting twists.

Colfer's original screenplay is part of Struck by Lightning, another well-known movie. The author himself stars in the film alongside Allison Janney, Christina Hendricks, Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Hyland, and Polly Bergen.

Price: $10 (Amazon)

2) Stranger Than Fanfiction

A globally acclaimed lead actor of the hit TV show Wiz Kids, the young Cash Carter joins a cross-country road trip with his four fans. They were shocked, as their invitation was not serious! With much dilly-dally, this unlikely group sets out on a once-in-a-lifetime venture under the strict glare of paparazzi and reporters.

However, they soon unravel that their beloved star is hiding some dark secrets. The entire mystery teaches them about the power of empathy and the unbreakable bond of true friendship.

Price: $10.62 (Amazon)

3) Adventures from the Land of Stories: The Mother Goose Diaries

Who does not love getting the flavor of an inside scoop? Mother Goose, with a bagful of decade-old thrilling happenings, finally lets her ardent readers take a peek at all her mysteries.

With the interesting snippets and riddles about Queen Elizabeth I, Napoleon, Martin Luther King Jr., and Andy Warhol, Chris Colfer's 2015 release, Adventures from the Land of Stories: The Mother Goose Diaries is a trademark of wit and humor.

Price: $8.39 (Amazon)

4) Queen Red Riding Hood's Guide to Royalty

Yet another 2015 release from author Chris Colfer, this marvelous guide is an apt read for those bibliophiles who are either royal, might one day become royal, or dream of getting royal after barely escaping Death by Wolf.

To relish the entire story, one has to read the pages within to gain boundless wisdom regarding royal style and advice and the hows and whys of handling one's subjects. Fun-filled with useful tips, readers love getting compulsory schooling from Her Majesty, Queen Red Riding Hood, thanks to Colfer's unique imaginary writ.

Price: $9.39 (Amazon)

5) A Treasury of Classic Fairy Tales: A Companion Book

Colfer's companion book, released in 2016, is truly special, featuring over 35 classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes, along with a handy survival guide to the Land of Stories. The book's glowing pages and inviting humming sound make it a unique read!

A magical book to the core, it is a passage for all fairy tale lovers to enter into the mystic world. This gorgeous, full-color companion book comprises favorite classics like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and more. This stunning and colorfully displayed gift book includes more than 35 beloved stories and rhymes retold by the bestselling author Chris Colfer.

Price: $22.75 (Amazon)

6) The Land of Stories: The Ultimate Book Hugger's Guide: A Companion Book

A useful nugget of travel guidelines, encyclopedia, and fan compendium, this is an ultimate guidebook with interesting sections like "Who's Who," "Places to Go," and "Trinkets, Treasures, and Other Things."

Exploring the backdrops and many character histories, locations, and magic items throughout the beloved Land of Stories series, this 2018-released book also contains premium chapters, insider information about the series, and more.

Along with the sketches from the author, this full-color guidebook has illustrations by series artist Brandon Dorman that capture the magical ins and outs of the Land of Stories.

Price: $8.59 (Amazon)

7) Goldilocks (Wanted Dead or Alive): A Companion Book

A lushly illustrated, full-color 2021-released graphic novel takes the readers on adventures with vivid law-breaking snippets. The kingdoms of the fairy-tale world live in perfect harmony under the guidance of the Happily Ever After Assembly.

Colfer's book invites a peaceful union of monsters and criminals in the Dwarf Forests. With the plot by the Charming brothers unveiling and threatening to push society's unwanted lot from their homes, the fairy-tale world's peace and Goldilocks' quarters are put in danger.

A creative genius from Colfer, this companion book includes the known characters of Porridge, Jack, and Queen Red Riding Hood, as well as a ragtag team of misfits, including Puss in Boots, Little Miss Muffet, Pinocchio, and many more.

Price: $9.94 (Amazon)

