7 best Korean acne patches to avail in 2023

Acne patches are one of the best solutions for people who tend to pop their acne and pimples. Many people have the notion that if they pop their acne and remove all the gunk once at a time, then it will make their acne go away fast and easily. Well, yes, if all the gunk can be taken out, then the acne will disappear but that doesn't necessarily mean popping the acne is the solution.

Popping acne with hands can increase inflammation, cause permanent scars, infection, and further development of multiple acnes. The best way possible to treat this stubborn acne is serums and Korean acne patches. What they do is create a protective seal over the pimple while absorbing excess fluids like oil and dirt from the affected area.

Some of the top Korean acne patches are listed below that will heal any type of acne and pimple without causing any harm to the skin.

COSRX, Olive Young, and Some By Mi offers some of the best Korean acne patches

#1 COSRX Pimple Master Patch

COSRX Pimple Master Patch is one of the top Korean acne patches in the global market with very high demand. It is very effective on acne and works like magic. Its key ingredient is Hydrocolloid which absorbs discharge and maintains humidity to prevent further breakouts.

Its other elements are Petroleum Resin, Cellulose Gum, Styrene Isoprene Styrene Block Copolymer, Polyurethane Film, Polyisobutylene, Liquid Paraffin, and Tetrakismethane. This Korean acne patch is available for $6 for 24 patches.

#2 Olive Young Care Plus Cover Spot Patch

Formulated with hydrocolloid, this Korean acne patch guards wounds from outside factors like water and dust while soaking up fluids that come out of wounds to create an environment where they can heal themselves. It is made with thin tips that stick to the skin very well and stay there longer. It is available for $8 for 102 patches.

#3 Some By Mi 30 Days Miracle Clear Spot Patch

Some By Mi is a well-known brand for offering high-quality products for acne-prone skin within an affordable budget. Their 30 Days Miracle Clear Spot Patch is also quite effective when it comes to dealing with sensitive acne. This Korean acne patch comprises Lavender, Salicylic acid, Eucalyptus oil, Tea tree oil, and Peppermint. It is available for purchase for $3.80.

#4 COSRX Clear Fit Master Patch

COSRX has developed this acne patch, especially for those who need to wear makeup or don't like to feel an extra layer of acne patches over their skin. This Korean acne patch is ultra-thin and gives a matte finish after applying which makes it a perfect choice for wearing under makeup and sunscreens.

Its key ingredients are Hydrocolloid, Petroleum Resin, Cellulose Gum, Styrene Isoprene Styrene Block Copolymer, Polyurethane Film, Polyisobutylene, Liquid Paraffin, and Tetrakis Methane. The price of this product is $6 for 18 patches.

#5 COSRX Master Patch Intensive

For all the hormonal painful acne, COSRX has introduced its Master Patch Intensive that will get rid of that stubborn big deep painful acne for good. This Korean acne patch has special ingredients like Tea tree leaf oil and Salicylic acid in addition to Hydrocolloid.

This acne patch will also work against hyperpigmentation. The price of this COSRX acne patch is $12 for 36 patches and $25 for 90 patches.

#6 VT Cosmetics Cica Spot Patch

These clear, weightless Korean acne patches are an answer for acne-prone skin. VT Cosmetics Cica Spot Patches shield problematic areas from environmental aggressors, battle infections by soaking up pollutants, and continually hydrate the skin to eliminate imperfections.

Key ingredients of this product are Hydrocolloid, Polyisobutylene, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, and White Mineral Oil. They are available for $5.80 for 48 patches.

#7 Bring Green Tea Tree Cica Sos Spot Patch

Bring Green Tea Tree Cica Sos Spot Patch (Image via Olive Young)

These Korean acne patches treat the trouble spots on the skin by using a hydrocolloid substance that has a high level of skin adherence. It is saturated with Tea tree leaf oil, Cica, and Salicylic acid, which provides thorough care for acne spots. It is available for $10 for 100 patches.

All the abovementioned Korean acne patches are available for purchase via the official websites of the brands and other retailers like Olive Young.