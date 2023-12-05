7 best Korean beauty hacks for incredible transformation

Korean beauty products and skincare products have gained huge popularity in the global market during the past few years. People are now sworn by Korean products as they are known for their efficacy and authenticity. People in Korea are known for their extensive skincare routine and advanced methods of skincare.

With each passing day, they are launching new beauty hacks for better skin enhancement. Some of their recent beauty hacks are double cleansing, using LED face masks, and many others. All of these Korean beauty hacks have many benefits for various skin concerns. So, here are some of the trending Korean beauty hacks for the best skin improvement.

Double cleansing, LED face masks, rice water, and many other Korean beauty hack for glowy and healthy skin

1) Double cleansing

Double cleansing is a method of washing your face twice. The first step is usually an oil-based cleanser, followed by a water-based cleanser. The goal is to remove impurities that can clog pores and cause acne. It is one of the trendiest Korean beauty hacks on the current market. People with any skin type can follow this beauty hack.

Some of the good oil-based cleansers for double cleansing are Heartleaf 77 Pore Control Cleansing Oil, Ultra Hyaluronic Acid Cleansing Oil, Calendula Complete Cleansing Oil, and Centella Light Cleansing Oil.

2) Exfoliate with a facecloth

Exfoliating your face with a washcloth can help remove dead skin cells and promote healthier skin. This Korean beauty hack is especially efficient for sensitive-skin people who cannot exfoliate with strong AHAs and BHAs. Exfoliating the face with a simple towel or washcloth does not irritate the skin or damage the skin barrier.

After washing the face, dampen the towel or washcloth with warm water and gently rub it on the skin. No special products or anything extra is needed for this beauty hack. It will leave the skin healthy and glowy.

3) Rice water

When it comes to glass skin, Koreans have put their trust in rice water for ages. Rice is the key ingredient for Korean beauty when it comes to promoting healthy, glowy, and ageless skin. The main beauty hack here is to use simple, homemade rice water as a daily toner.

It's rich in amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Rice water helps to reduce signs of aging, brighten skin, tighten skin, minimize pores, lighten scars, exfoliate, and soothe rough skin.

4) Ampoules

Another new Korean beauty hack is ampoules, which are a type of skin treatment that contains highly concentrated chemicals for the skin to address a specific skin condition, such as dryness, discoloration, dark spots, dull skin, wrinkles, and other symptoms of aging. It is designed to give small dosages that are specifically targeted to the affected area of the skin.

Ampoules may look like serums, but it is recommended not to use them more than 2 or 3 times a week. And it should be used only for targeted skin concerns.

5) Sheet masks

Another beauty hack that Koreans follow is using sheet masks. Koreans believe that hydration is the key to healthy skin, and for that, they often use sheet masks. Almost every Korean beauty brand now offers a wide range of sheet masks suitable for various skin types.

Sheet masks can be used at any time of the day. It doesn't matter if you are cooking or working, any time and anywhere, you can wear a sheet mask. At least that is what Koreans do! It is great for skin moisturization, hydration, and even for skin concerns like pigmentation and acne.

6) LED face mask

LED face masks are the newest beauty hack for that ageless glowy skin for Koreans as well as many others in the world. Korean beauty brands like CELLRETURN offer high-quality LED face masks that have a wide range of benefits for your skin.

In LED face masks, red light increases collagen and elastin production, blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, green light helps with pigmentation, and yellow light is good for healing.

7) Sworn by sunscreens

The ultimate Korean beauty hack is sunscreens. Whether it is the new sunscreen patches, sunscreen sticks, or the old and basic sunscreen creams and gels, Koreans swear by them. To lock in all the goodness of other skincare products and protect the skin from any type of damage everyday, it is mandatory to use good sunscreen.

Korean beauty brands have now availed an array of sunscreens considering various skin types so that everyone can choose as per their skin type and needs and can use it without any hassle. Wearing sunscreen is the best beauty hack that anyone can follow to get that ageless skin.

FAQs

1) How often LED face masks should be used?

3 to 5 days a week for 10 to 15 minutes.

2) Should I exfoliate my face with a facecloth every day?

No. Exfoliation with facecloth should be done 2 or 3 times a week.

3) Which sheet masks are great for sensitive skin types?

Sheet masks with hydrating and claiming agents. Here are some suggestions:

The Face Shop Real Nature Mask Set

Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Mask

Mediheal Essential Heroes Sheet Mask Set

Papa Recipe Bombee Honey Sheet Mask

Innisfree My Real Squeeze Mask

4) Can oily skin people use oil cleanser for double cleansing?

Yes, people with oily skin can use oil cleansers for double cleansing. Oil cleansers are especially good for oily skin because they can dissolve sebum and oil without leaving residue or over-drying the skin. This is helpful because makeup and sebum can clog pores. Make sure to use lightweight oil-based cleansers.