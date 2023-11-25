Makeup setting sprays have become indispensable for makeup enthusiasts. These makeup setting sprays offer a range of benefits that go beyond just keeping makeup in place. Makeup setting sprays simplify the makeup routine by forming a protective layer, preventing smudging, and ensuring long-lasting wear.

These setting sprays hydrate for a dewy finish, control oil, and act as a barrier against heat and humidity. Additionally, their multipurpose use extends to intensifying eyeshadows and highlighters, streamlining your beauty regimen for a flawless look that lasts.

Choose makeup setting sprays with long-lasting formulas for extended wear, tailored to your skin type. Look for nourishing ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. One can select a finish (matte, dewy, or natural) that suits their style. Ensure a fine mist nozzle for an even application. These factors simplify finding the ideal setting spray.

Makeup setting sprays are a game-changer for three key reasons: they make the makeup last longer, help blend it seamlessly for a polished look, and provide a protective shield against weather elements. Additionally, these sprays minimize the risk of makeup transfer, ensuring a clean and smudge-free appearance throughout the day. In short, they simplify the beauty routine, offering lasting, well-blended, and weather-resistant results.

Discover the top 7 makeup setting sprays of 2023 that not only keep the makeup in place but also take the beauty routine to the next level.

7 best makeup setting sprays of 2023 that keep the makeup in one place and provide hydration

1) Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist

Rare Beauty's Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist stands out as the best setting spray of 2023 due to its versatile formula. This mist primes, sets, hydrates, and refreshes, offering a multipurpose solution for a long-lasting, radiant makeup finish.

Rare Beauty's Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist is priced at $27 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer stands out as the best setting spray of 2023 due to its triple action as a primer, setting spray, and hydrating mist. Infused with coconut water, it not only locks in makeup for a lasting finish but also boosts radiance and refreshes the skin.

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer retails for $18–437, depending on the size, on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray stands out as the best of 2023 with its weightless mist that locks in makeup flawlessly for a long-lasting, impeccable finish. Infused with hydrating and skin-loving ingredients, it not only sets but also enhances the overall look, making it a must-have for a radiant and enduring makeup application.

This setting spray is available for $23–$51, depending on the size, on Charlotte Tilbury's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray stands out as the best in 2023 due to its unparalleled ability to lock in makeup for up to 16 hours, providing a smudge-free and flawless finish even in challenging conditions. Its advanced formula and lasting power make it a staple for makeup enthusiasts seeking unparalleled longevity.

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray is priced at $16–$36 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) E.l.f. Cosmetics Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist

E.l.f. Cosmetics Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist stands out as the best in 2023 with its micro-fine mist that locks in makeup for an extended period, providing a flawless and long-lasting finish. Its lightweight formula ensures comfortable wear while offering exceptional setting capabilities.

This setting spray is priced at $10 on E.l.f. Cosmetics' official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

6) NYX Cosmetics Matte Makeup Setting Spray

NYX Cosmetics Matte Makeup Setting Spray earns its spot as the best with its budget-friendly excellence. Delivering a matte finish, it controls shine and oil, ensuring a long-lasting, flawless look without breaking the bank. NYX Cosmetics

Matte Makeup Setting Spray retails for $10 on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

7) Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray

Benefit Cosmetics' The POREfessional: Super Setter stands out as the best setting spray due to its dual action—not only does it set makeup flawlessly, but it also minimizes pores for a smooth, airbrushed finish. The lightweight formula ensures long-lasting wear, making it a must-have for achieving a perfected look.

Benefit Cosmetics' The POREfessional: Super Setter is priced at $15–$33 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

In the world of makeup, the finishing touch matters, and the right setting sprays can make all the difference. The 7 best makeup setting sprays of 2023 listed above cater to various preferences, whether one desires a matte finish, a dewy glow, or a long-lasting hold. Elevate the beauty routine this year by investing in one of these exceptional setting sprays, and let the makeup withstand the test of time and conditions.