7 Best manicures for Prom season

Choosing the manicures for prom season is quite a search. The manicures need to look trendy while it should match the outfit as well.

In the manicure realm, the ideas are in abundance. Starting from the classic French tips or the vibrant bold to quirky playful nail arts - the myriad of manicure ideas can overwhelm a person in no time. Moreover, the latest trends can alleviate it.

When it comes to trending ideas, one can explore the peach fuzz trends, followed by the ballerina manicure. Also, keeping a clean manicure is not a bad idea these days.

To incorporate the nail trends, one can get professional help. However, there are different procedures through which one can do it on their own.

Some of the trending manicures for prom seasons

The Sportskeeda team has garnered some of the best manicure ideas which are listed below.

Chrome nails

Ombre nails

Nouveau French nails

Peach Fuzz nails

Matte Manicure nails

Chic Rhinestone nails

Balletcore manicure

1) Chrome nail

One can adopt chrome nails as the manicures for prom season, one of the trending nail designs in 2024. To incorporate this manicure, one can choose a skilled professional for authentic chrome nails or by themselves at home.

The manicure begins with the base coat, which can be any color preferred by the wearer. The magic begins when professionals add sparkling powder to the base coat, blend it, and secure it with the top coat. People can opt for shimmery nail paints to get this manicure.

2) Ombre nails

The ombre nails are quite trending and can complement any outfit. The blending of light and dark shades provides artistic flair to the nails, the suitable manicures for prom season.

The manicure needs a base coat and one can create the nail design with the help of the sponge by adding layers. The top coat will be the concluding step.

3) Nouveau French Manicure

The classic French manicure is a timeless trend, recurring every season with new twists. Opting for these French nails as the manicures for proms is a quirky idea. One can play with the slender tips of the nails.

For this manicure, one needs to begin with the base coat and paint the tips with different quirky colors, avoiding the traditional method. To create the intricated design, one can opt for graphic designs and paint them accordingly.

4) The Peach Fuzz nails

If the manicures for prom season need to be trendy and updated, nothing can beat the popularity of the peach fuzz trend. The color of the year, peach needs to be on the nails before creating any manicure design.

One can incorporate any trend with the color like ombre, sleek French tips, or anything.

5) Matte Manicure

Painting the nails with matte nail lacquers is indeed a great idea as the manicures for prom. The people who love to keep things simple can settle the manicure with coats of matte nail paint.

On the other hand, painting on a matte base or making a combination of matte and glossy paints can add quirky flairs to the manicure.

6) Chic rhinestone nails

Adding the rhinestones on the nail paints is always a great idea for proms. It brings luxe aesthetics to the nails while the sparkling stones can turn any boring look into a gorgeous one.

One can add the stones at the bottom of the nails while some prefer to keep it simple with single or double stones on each finger.

7) Balletcore manicure

The balletcore trend, one of the prominent fads of last year, is here to stay. Incorporating such manicures for prom is never a bad idea. The balletcore underscores the celebration of femininity so with the trend, one can paint nails with feminine colors.

It is 2024 and nail trends are inclining towards soft and subtle manicures. For this particular nail paint, one can choose from nude rose pink, peach-like shades to incorporate the manicure.

Apart from these, one can explore the current nail trends to incorporate manicures for proms. Keeping the simple nude nails even quite trendy while the big edgy stiletto nails with intricated designs are quite voguish too.