Here’s the latest nail art that is all over Instagram, giving the classic French manicure a modern spin, literally—the Reverse French manicure. With A-listers sporting simple but visually interesting manicure designs on red carpet events and fashion weeks, this nail trend is not going anywhere anytime soon.

It’s no secret that French manicure epitomizes nail art sophistication. But one can go beyond the white and nude French manicure with this new trend. Think of metallic golds, a combination of contrasting colors, and a pop of rainbow.

Anybody who wants to try this new nail trend will be ecstatic to know it’s easy to pull it off at home. One only needs the right tools and plenty of Reverse French manicure inspirations.

What is a Reverse French manicure?

Just like its name implies, the Reverse French manicure is the inverted version of the classic French manicure. It’s basically taking the classic French tip and flipping it, where the regular nail tips are left bare and the nail bed becomes the new nail tip, accentuated with a pop of color or a metallic hue.

The result? An interesting design that transforms minimalist French nails into elongated, chic nails that look both modern and timeless.

Also known as cuff nails or cuticle cuff, this trendy French mani alternative creates a modern style inspired by the classic French flourish. And it’s pretty much open to interpretation, from bold styles to lazy chic manicure designs.

7 Best Reverse French manicure designs

Anybody stuck in a manicure rut can get plenty of inspiration from this nail trend that everyone will be seeing in 2024. Here are some chic versions of

Gold Glitter Reverse French

Chrome Reverse French

Neutral and White

Embellished Reverse French

Contrasting Colors

Simple Dots

Rainbow

1. Gold Glitter Reverse French Manicure

A touch of gold might just be what classic Reverse French nails need to stand out. This design can be as elegantly understated or as bold as the wearer prefers. It can be done in nude or any neutral color or a rich, burgundy set. Whatever the base color is, the slight slither of gold glitter polish has a way of making this nail design stand out.

2. Chrome Reverse French Manicure

Besides gold, chrome is another elevated iteration of the iconic Reverse French. They are subtle, but that reflective metallic sheen makes for an expensive-looking, party look for nails. There are plenty of chrome or metallic shades to recreate this look like rose gold and silver.

3. Neutral and White Reverse French Manicure

This Reverse French nail design is for those who want to wear something chic on their nails but aren't a huge fan of anything too bright or too bold. The muted shades never go out of style, no matter the season. Another variant of this is a neutral look with a gradient or ombré effect for a subtle nail drama.

4. Embellished Reverse French Manicure

This embellished nail design is perfect for parties and holiday affairs, even weddings. But unlike other nail designs with rhinestones, the gems are not scattered. Instead, they are placed in a neat arc at the base of the nail for lavish-looking nails with just the right amount of sparkle.

5. Contrasting Colors Reverse French Manicure

Need something vibrant and colorful for the nails? Swap out the classic neutrals for brighter, bolder hues. This contrasting take on the Reverse French is a fantastic way to update the usual minimalist and muted colors of the nail design.

Pink and blue, for example, create a beautiful contrast for chic-looking nails. Vivid fuchsia and orange can also work, or any other contrasting color combination one can think of.

6. Simple Dots Reverse French Manicure

When it comes to inverted French manicure ideas, one doesn’t need to go overboard to stand out. This dotted Reverse French nail design epitomizes the “less is more” idea. It features vibrant colors to create tiny dots instead of a strip, creating a unique, unfussy statement.

7. Rainbow Reverse French Manicure

Why settle for one or two pops of color when they can include a variety of shades? This rainbow take on the Reverse French nail design is perfect for those who can’t or don’t want to pick just one accent color.

Even better? They can choose their preferred shades to get these gorgeous Reverse French nails. Try pastel colors for a little understated pop of color or go for neons for that vibrant colorful aesthetic.

Like the OG French nail design, the upside-down look of Reverse French is all about simplicity. But while minimal, this nail design is far from boring. There are plenty of ways to spice Reverse French nails, from glitter to bright nail polish colors