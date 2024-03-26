7 Best NARS makeup products to avail in 2024

NARS makeup products have been gaining fame in the last few years, particularly on TikTok and Instagram. The innovative products formulated by the renowned label go viral quite often.

French photographer and makeup artist François Nars started the cosmetics and skin care line NARS in 1994. When it comes to makeup, NARS offers a wide range of shades for all its products whether it be foundation or lip products.

If someone is planning to upgrade their vanity this year, they can consider getting their hands on NARS makeup products.

More details about the seven best NARS makeup products

Here’s a rundown of NARS makeup products that one can look out for in 2024:

Light Reflective Eye Brightener

Blush

Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF30

Powermatte Lip Pigment

Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation

Afterglow Liquid Blush

1) Light Reflecting Eye Brightener

With Light Reflecting Eye Brightener, one can awaken their appearance in seconds and keep it for up to 24 hours. It lights and revitalizes the under-eye area. This cutting-edge makeup-skincare combo conceals under-eye bags and dullness for the appearance of a dramatic lift. This thin, buildable coverage foundation has a creamy, crease-resistant texture that applies smoothly.

The face-loving components in the long-lasting product provide a naturally radiant effect while enhancing skin suppleness, strengthening the skin barrier, and retaining moisture.

This NARS makeup product is marked with a fixed price tag of $34.

2) Blush

One can get a flush of cheek color in matte, satin, or sparkling effects with NARS Blush, and it will seem weightless and natural. A truly gentle, blendable application can be ensured by the use of ultrafine micronized powder pigments.

Every skin tone can be enhanced with a sheer to bold sweep of color—even the most intense shades can be applied lightly to create a natural-looking glow. The texture of this powder blush is silky, owing to its extremely fine formulation.

This NARS makeup product costs $32.

3) Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

This is a 16-hour foundation with medium-to-full application and a flawless finish that stays activated by a burst of radiance. Longwear has never been airier. Nowadays, even full coverage looks incredibly natural.

Its airy, fade-resistant solution contains elements of watermelon, raspberry, and apple, which work together to quickly and gradually improve the appearance of the skin, giving it a more radiant appearance.

It becomes stronger, lasts longer, and improves in appearance with time. The most accurate match to date is presented by the brand’s specialized skin-matching technology. Make sure the foundation is a perfect match by waiting for it to dry on the skin while buying it.

Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is marked with a $52 price tag.

4) Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF30

The famous tinted moisturizer by NARS is available in 16 shades to suit any complexion. Buildable, oil-free coverage brimming with skincare components to hydrate, smooth, illuminate, and shield is the golden standard. Within four weeks, the user's skin is likely to appear brighter because of vitamin C's ability to balance out tone and shield it from environmental aggressors.

A soft and silky complexion can be achieved with the assistance of French Polynesian Kopara, which hydrates, conditions, and refines the appearance of the skin. Wait for the foundation to dry on the skin to verify one's ideal shade.

This NARS makeup product is priced at $46.

5) Powermatte Lip Pigment

The brand’s finest matte to date is concentrated into one potent composition. Fluid Pigment Complex, a liquid pigment that seems like it's floating in zero gravity, offering endless matte color saturation and ultra-flexible, is a lasting wear.

This matte pigment feels like ink on lips and has a light, sensory touch. The formula is locked in as it dries, allowing for effortless, smudge-resistant wear.

This NARS makeup product costs $30 for each piece.

6) Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation

This novel skincare and cosmetics combination helps hide redness, blemishes, and dark spots while immediately blurring imperfections and smoothing the appearance of uneven skin. Even after removing makeup, the skin's clarity is noticeably improved after six weeks of everyday use.

Formulated with modern skincare components that fortify the skin's barrier and aid in moisture retention, it provides instant protection from environmental aggressors and blue light. The product is gentle enough for use on even the most delicate skin. Coverage is medium and can be built up, and it has a natural finish.

It also offers casual, all-day comfort in a breathable fabrication. This NARS makeup product comes with an extensive shade of 36 different colors.

This foundation is marked with a selling price label of $52.

7) Afterglow Liquid Blush

Embrace a vibrant burst of color that is jam-packed with skin-nourishing skincare advantages. A silky solution that builds and mixes without streaking allows one to get a long-lasting, natural-looking glow. This is a blush that won't transfer thanks to its lightweight, ultra-creamy texture.

With buildable pigment, one may achieve a wide range of effects, from a subtle wash of color to a dramatic buildup. Sodium hyaluronate and vegan protein work together to keep the skin supple and healthy-looking.

This liquid blush is marked with a selling price label of $32.

These are the seven best NARS makeup products that one can consider buying this year. All of the aforementioned items are easily accessible via the official website of NARS.