7 Best pregnancy-safe skincare products

Choosing pregnancy-safe skincare products is essential, as hormonal changes during this period can increase skin sensitivity and lead to issues like redness, acne breakouts, dullness, and so on.

It is important to be mindful of skincare products during pregnancy, as certain ingredients can potentially harm the developing baby. Ingredients such as retinoids, hydroquinone, formaldehyde, and essential oils should be avoided. While salicylic acid is a great product for the skin, during pregnancy, it is highly dissuaded.

Pregnancy-safe skincare products must have ingredients like glycolic acid, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acids that are safe for use during pregnancy. One should always check the ingredient list before purchasing the product to ensure it is suitable for expecting mothers.

Some of the best pregnancy-safe skincare products

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of some of the best products for pregnant women, which are listed below.

1) La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 60

La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultralight Fluid Facial Sunscreen is a highly recommended pregnancy-safe skincare product. This award-winning product features cell ox shield technology, providing a broad spectrum of UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, the inclusion of the tropical leaf Senna Alata makes it a highly coveted sunscreen for sensitive skin.

This sunscreen is free from oxybenzone and octinoxate, ensuring the safety of pregnant women. Its water-based formulation allows for quick absorption.

Price: $32.99 (La Roche Posey, Amazon, Dermstore, Walmart)

2) Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

The Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, a coveted face wash for sensitive skin, is highly recommended as a pregnancy-safe skincare product. The star elements of the facewash are niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerine, ensuring hydration after washing.

This mild facewash has micellar technology to remove dirt and makeup without clogging the pores. Dermatologically tested, this pregnancy-safe skincare product is free from parabens and fragrances.

Price: $13.49 (Amazon)

3) La Roche Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser

The Toleriane Hydrating face wash from La Roche Posay is highly recommended as a daily cleanser. The mild facewash is enriched with La Roche Posay prebiotic thermal spring water, along with ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerine.

Ceramides, a type of lipid, help to retain moisture in the skin, while the thermal water penetrates anti-oxidants into the skin.

Price: $16.99 (La Roche Poay, Amazon)

4) Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum

Drunk Elephant's Vitamin C Serum is one of the top-selling pregnancy-safe skincare products, formulated with ascorbic acid (vitamin C), tocopherol, ferulic acid, fermented pumpkin, pomegranate extract, Indian gooseberry, etc.

The vitamin C-based serum works on hyperpigmentation. The anti-oxidant formula protects against aging, making it a well-balanced serum for pregnant women. It also exfoliates and soothes the skin.

Price: $79 (Drunk Elephant, Amazon)

5) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

This gel-based hydrating cream, enriched with hyaluronic acid, has earned acclaim as an award-winning product in the USA. Its formula effectively moisturizes the skin without causing pore blockages.

As a pregnancy-safe skincare product, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost gel protects the skin with a moisture barrier, which is trusted by a lot of women.

Price: 19.99 (Neutrogena, Amazon)

6) Curology Custom Formula Rx for Acne

Acne breakouts during pregnancy are common, and Curology's Custom Formula Rx cream is a popular solution. The cream contains azelaic acid, niacinamide, clindamycin, tretinoin, and other effective ingredients.

This cream is recommended by dermatologists for acne breakouts, helping to remove redness, whiteheads, and clogged pores.

Price: Depends on the personalization (Available after consultation)

7) Covey Sleep Tight Bakuchiol Serum

Retinoids are detrimental in pregnancy, but the Covey Sleep Tight Bakuchiol serum offers a safe alternative. Bakuchiol, the plant-based retinol, is the key ingredient in the serum.

It works on wrinkles, while tripeptide hinders the aging process. The combination of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid works on dull and flaky skin, making the skin healthy overnight.

Price: $69 (Covey)

All these products are selected based on their ingredients. They are free from all the elements that are harmful during pregnancy. Apart from these pregnancy-safe skincare products, one can explore Bella B Foaming face wash, Cera Ve Moisturizing Lotion, Aurelia Probiotic Skincare serum, etc. However, it is highly advised that one should patch-test the products before applying them.