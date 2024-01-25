7 Best products from IT Cosmetics for an airbrushed look 

Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics, revolutionized the beauty industry with a cosmetics line by launching some of the best products from IT Cosmetics. She collaborated with both dermatologists and plastic surgeons to create the holy grail of cosmetics and skincare. IT Cosmetics has everything from silky foundation to magic concealer and a wide shade range.

The products look natural on the skin, highlighting and contouring for an airbrushed look. Beyond appearance, they also boost confidence and promote a positive self-image. IT Cosmetics has curated a selection of high-quality products, aiming to assist beauty enthusiasts in achieving their desired look when leaving the house.

7 Best products from IT Cosmetics for flawless skin

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed 7 best products from IT Cosmetics.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ cream

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder

IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation+Glow Serum with SPF 40

IT Cosmetics Brow Power Eyebrow Pencil

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum

IT Cosmetics Celebration Foundation

1. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

IT Cosmetics CC+ cream (Image via Amazon)

This cream multitasks as a full-coverage foundation, a correcting cream, an SPF 50+ sunscreen, and a hydrating serum. Effectively charged with the most beneficial skincare elements, it becomes a moisturizer for skin that effectively covers all flaws and imperfections. The product isn't heavy and provides a radiant sheen on the skin.

The formulation is loaded with the benefits of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, Vitamin E, and UV blockers for sun protection. This fragrance-free cream has a natural finish and does well in masking acne scars and redness. It stops early aging, gives intense moisture to the skin, and guarantees an even complexion, making it one of the best products from IT Cosmetics.

It can be bought at the brands' official website and on Amazon for $47.

2. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Loose Setting Powder (Image via IT Cosmetics)

Acclaimed as one of the best products from IT Cosmetics, it is suitable for all skin tones and has the ability to conceal pores effortlessly, achieving an airbrushed result. It offers an innovative composition of peptides, hydrolyzed collagen, and antioxidants that prevent skin aging. These increase the blendability and consistency of this product and have a rejuvenating effect on the skin.

It gives your skin a natural and radiant glow by providing a silky base for makeup. It's perfect for mature skin, has a long-lasting effect, and greatly reduces large pores and imperfections.

It can be bought at Amazon and the product website for $32.

3. IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation+Glow Serum with SPF 40

IT Cosmetics Lightweight Foundation+Glow Serum with SPF 40 (Image via IT Cosmetics)

Radiance and buildable coverage are what the lightweight formula of this product promises. It also offers sunscreen protection for UV rays with SPF 40. It is enriched with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and green tea extract, evening out imperfections while allowing your natural glow to show through.

It also moisturizes your skin for 24 hours, making it smooth and radiant. It is one of the best products from IT Cosmetics and is offered in an overwhelming variety of colors to suit all skin shades and types.

It can be found on the product's site and on Amazon for $47.

4. IT Cosmetics Brow Power Eyebrow Pencil

IT Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencil (Image via IT Cosmetics)

It is easy to get the right shade with this universal pencil. It is very long wearing and doesn't smudge, so your brows stay sharp all day without fading. In the product, biotin nourishes the brows and helps in making them thicker and fuller with time.

Listed among the best products from IT Cosmetics, it comes with a spoolie brush for a sharp appearance and easy blending. It works equally well for drawing a natural and soft arch and a more defined brow thanks to its easy, smooth use and excellent texture.

It can be ordered on Amazon or the product website for $26.

5. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer

IT Cosmetics Waterproof Concealer (Image via IT Cosmetics)

Another of the best products from IT Cosmetics, this high-end concealer provides full coverage and is ideal for covering imperfections to achieve a flawless look. It has a waterproof and mild formula that provides lasting results.

Apart from blemishes, it conceals fine lines while protecting the sensitive skin around the eyes with components such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides, and fortified antioxidants. It does not settle into the skin folds because it has a smooth, natural finish. The constituents contain anti-aging properties and do well in hiding dark circles.

This product is priced at $14 on Amazon and $29 on the manufacturer's website.

6. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum (Image via IT Cosmetics)

This serum is a potent source of peptides and vitamin B5 that conceals and fades fine lines within two weeks. Hyaluronic acid provides intense hydration, plumping the skin. It renews and energizes the skin, making it glow. It is also beneficial for all skin types and slows down the process of aging. This fragrance-free serum is best used on the face and neck.

It is one of the best products from IT Cosmetics and is available on Amazon for $24.50 and on its website for $35.

7. IT Cosmetics Celebration Foundation

IT Cosmetics Celebration Foundation (Image via IT Cosmetics)

This foundation's hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen free you of pores, wrinkles, and blemishes and give your skin a soft, airbrushed look. The formulation is lightweight and provides good cover without being cakey, with added anti-aging ingredients. It is very pigmented, blots away excess sebum, and has a silky texture.

Packaged perfectly, it's one of the best products from IT Cosmetics, needing just a slight swirl with a brush to achieve that perfect look. The product is sold on Amazon and the official site for $46.

The best products from IT Cosmetics are recognized for their contributions to skincare and beauty, providing users with everything they need to achieve an optimal look. They have an array of shades for any skin type and skin tone, and all their products are cruelty-free. All of these products are must-haves in everyone's beauty kit for achieving a flawless airbrushed effect.