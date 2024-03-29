7 Homemade body lotion recipes for summer

Sun-kissed skin needs homemade body lotion to be hydrated and soothed in summer. The sunrays, chlorine from pools, and salt from the seaside can dry and irritate the skin. Made-from-scratch homemade body lotions keep skin smooth, hydrated, and healthy all season.

DIY body lotion recipes provide full ingredient control, allowing for customized formulae for specific skin needs. A homemade body lotion recipe can help dry, oily, or sensitive skin. Natural components from the kitchen or garden make skincare eco-friendly and reduce reliance on store-bought products with chemicals and preservatives.

Sportskeeda has listed some of the best homemade body lotion recipes to help one during the summer season.

Disclaimer: The list is curated according to the writer, please let us know what else we could have added.

Homemade body lotion recipes for the summer season

People practice sustainable self-care by making body lotion at home, enjoying natural ingredients and the creation process. With their close connection to nature, these are ideal for summer skincare.

Silken rose and green tea lotion

Goat milk for a nourishing lotion

DIY apple & pumpkin spice lotion

Cannabis lotion

Hydrating lotion with distilled water and calendula oil

Coconut oil and aloe vera lotion

DIY cocoa butter lotion

1) Silken Rose and Green Tea Lotion

Silken rose and green tea lotion (Representative image via Freepik)

A luxurious body lotion with the healing properties of aloe, the nourishment of silk and honey, the calming essence of rose, and antioxidant-rich green tea will take one's summer skincare to the next level. This mix makes a lotion that is light but deeply hydrating. It wakes up the skin and leaves it silky smooth and lightly scented.

2) Goat Milk for a Nourishing Lotion

Goat milk for a nourishing lotion recipe (Representative image via Freepik)

The versatility of goat milk extends beyond its use in dairy products; it also makes an excellent component in homemade body lotion. It is perfect for delicate skin, thanks to its calming and hydrating natural lipids and proteins. This easy-to-follow lotion recipe will nourish your skin all summer long, leaving it soft and supple.

3) DIY Apple & Pumpkin Spice Lotion

DIY Apple & Pumpkin Spice Lotion (Representative image via Freepik)

The apple and pumpkin spice body lotion offers the opportunity to experience the comforting scents of autumn, even during the summer season. This self-prepared formula integrates the pleasant and soothing aromas associated with the current season with the advantageous properties of hydration, resulting in a distinctive and nourishing skincare encounter. Additionally, it serves as an excellent do-it-yourself gift suggestion for your dear ones.

4) Cannabis Lotion

Cannabis Oil Lotion (Representative image via Freepik)

Ideal for those in search of a natural remedy to alleviate discomfort or soothe sensitive skin, cannabis body lotion infused with cannabis is an excellent option. When combined with hydrating ingredients, the calming properties of cannabis render this lotion ideal for nourishing the skin and reducing irritation during the summer.

5) Hydrating Lotion with Distilled Water and Calendula Oil

This homemade body lotion recipe offers a lighter alternative to traditional body butter, making it perfect for facial use or for those who prefer a less greasy moisturizer. The combination of distilled water and Calendula oil, emulsified with a bit of wax, results in a light yet deeply hydrating lotion that keeps skin soft and moisturized.

6) Coconut Oil and Aloe Vera Lotion

This homemade coconut oil body lotion combines the moisturizing properties of coconut oil with the soothing properties of aloe vera. This recipe is uncomplicated and requires minimal time, resulting in skin that is soft, smooth, and hydrated, without any residual oil. Notably, this body lotion is highly suitable for everyday application on all skin types, resulting in a refreshing and cool sensation.

7) DIY Cocoa Butter Lotion

This homemade cocoa butter body lotion recipe will provide you with the utmost in skin nourishment. This sumptuous lotion helps keep skin from drying out and from looking unhealthy all summer long thanks to the skin-protecting almond oil and the rich moisturizing cocoa butter.

These seven summertime homemade body lotion recipes nourish and hydrate skin. Every recipe uses natural ingredients, making them healthier than commercial products. Summer skincare with these DIY lotions keeps your skin soft, smooth, and nourished. Enjoy homemade skincare with natural, effective ingredients all season.