9 Best Nivea skincare products to try in 2024

Nivea skincare products have been trusted for ages in the personal care industry as they are said to cater to various skin types. Whether looking to combat dry skin, or achieve a smooth complexion, Nivea has skincare solutions that could meet your needs.

From oil-infused body lotions to nourishing creams and firming gels, every product promises the user maximum comfort and satisfaction.

Coenzyme Q10, L-Carnitine, almond oil, and shea butter are some supposedly powerful ingredients included in Nivea's formulations. These products are priced affordably.

Disclaimer: The list is curated according to the writer, please let us know what else we could have added.

Some must-try Nivea skincare products in 2024

Here are the nine must-try effective Nivea skincare products curated by the Sportskeeda team, along with their uses, benefits, and ingredients.

1) Essentially Enriched Body Lotion ($6.41 on Amazon)

Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion (Image via Amazon)

The Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion offers to keep the skin hydrated for up to 48 hours. Priced at $6.41 on Amazon, this body lotion can moisturize the skin without leaving a greasy residue. Also said to be suitable for dry, rough, and sensitive skin, this lotion promises to make one's skin visibly smoother within a day of use.

Pros:

Long-lasting

No white crust

Suits all skin types

Con:

May not be suitable for all-year usage

2) Oil-infused Cherry Blossom and Jojoba Oil Body Lotion from Nivea ($7.28 on Amazon)

Nivea Infused Jojoba Oil Cherry Blossom Body Lotion (Image via Amazon)

This Nivea body lotion blends jojoba oil with cherry blossom fragrance to moisturize and nourish the skin deeply. Ideal for use on the entire body, this can be purchased at $7.28 on Amazon. It's designed for all-day nourishment with a non-greasy finish and a soothing and refreshing scent.

Pros:

Quick absorbing

Soothing fragrance

Affordable

Con:

Fragrance may not last too long

3) Nivea Smooth Daily Moisture Body Lotion ($6.12 on Amazon)

Nivea Skin Firming & Toning Gel Cream (Image via Amazon)

The Nivea Smooth Daily Moisture Body Lotion, available for $6.12 on Amazon, incorporates shea butter to provide 24-hour smoothness. Dermatologically tested, it suits all skin types and absorbs quickly, maintaining moisture without heaviness. This long-lasting cream can be an effective Nivea skincare product to opt for treating dry skin.

Pros:

Non-greasy

Moisture-retentive

Budget-friendly

Con:

Not for those who like strong fragrances

4) Nivea Classic Blue Cream ($12.99 on Amazon)

Nivea skincare Classic Blue Cream (Image via Amazon)

The well-known blue can of Nivea skincare is likely the oldest multipurpose cream that everyone knows. For sure, it will leave the skin soft and smooth. Dermatologists have tested the formula of this soothing skin care product and have attested that it's safe for all skin types and ages.

Available on Amazon for $14.49, one can start using this cream immediately for stretch marks.

Pros:

Lightweight

Pleasant smell

Works for all skin types

Con:

May take some time to show visible results

5) Nivea Nourishing Skin Firming Lotion ($10.00 on Amazon)

Nivea Nourishing Skin Firming Lotion (Image via Amazon)

Available at $10.00 on Amazon, this lotion is enriched with vitamin C and CoQ10, boosting skin firmness. Within two weeks of consistent use, one may start seeing visible results. It also aims to reduce spots and pigmentation, safeguarding against free radicals.

Pros:

Improves elasticity

Rich texture

Safeguard against particles

Con:

Pricey for the given size

6) Nivea Skin Firming & Toning Gel Cream ($37 on Amazon)

Nivea Skin Firming & Toning Gel Cream (Image via Amazon)

At $37 on Amazon, this toning gel cream from Nivea features a lightweight, cooling texture. Infused with Coenzyme Q10, L-Carnitine, and lotus extract, it improves skin texture and tone over time, leaving the skin nourished without stickiness. At the same time, this toning gel cream works on skin spots and blemishes.

Pros:

Deeply nourishing

Helps in skin toning

Lightweight

Con:

Quite expensive

7) Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion ($30 on Amazon)

NIVEA Skin Firming Sheer Hydration Body Lotion (Image via Amazon)

This Nivea skin-firming lotion is offered at $30 on Amazon to enhance firm skin within two weeks. Its rich formula includes shea butter and Q10 for smooth, even-toned skin without greasiness. It's designed for all skin types, providing a silky-soft touch. Whether it's a summer season or wintry days, this skin-firming lotion can treat dryness from its core.

Pros:

Visible results

Non-greasy

Good for daily use

Con:

Pricey for quantity

8) Nivea Oil Infused Vanilla and Almond Body Lotion ($27.85 on Amazon)

Nivea Oil Infused Vanilla and Almond Body Lotion (Image via Amazon)

Priced at $27.85 on Amazon, this lotion combines vanilla and almond oil fragrances for a luxurious moisturizing experience. It spreads like oil but absorbs quickly, offering 24-hour moisture without a heavy feel. It's ideal for dry skin, helping to smooth and radiate.

Pros:

Deep moisturizing

Quick absorbing

Long-lasting fragrance

Con:

A bit pricey for the quantity

9) Nivea skincare Cocoa Butter Body Cream ($7.05 on Amazon)

Nivea skincare Cocoa Butter Body Cream (Image via Amazon)

For $7.05 on Amazon, Nivea's Cocoa Butter Body Cream is a quality-assured and dermatologist-tested way to take care of your skin all year long. With cocoa, shea, and vitamin E, it claims to deeply moisturize for 48 hours. This non-greasy cream has a pleasant scent and comes in a container that is easy to carry, so it's a must-have for any habit.

Pros:

Non-greasy

Soothing fragrance

No white crust

Con:

Not ideal for highly sensitive skin

Nivea skincare products are famous for having a wide range of items that can help with many skin problems. Nivea makes sure that there is a treatment that works for everyone, from deeply moisturizing and firming the skin to giving it a daily boost of moisture.

Notably, the brand is a leader in the skincare business thanks to its dedication to using only the best ingredients and formulas that have been backed by research.