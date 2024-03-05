7 Most expensive men's perfumes of all time 

Expensive men's perfumes are well-known all over the world because of the unique notes and components used to create a wide range of aromas to suit all tastes, occasions, and preferences. Each premium men's perfume embodies the epitome of richness and sophistication, appealing to the olfactory senses of individuals who value the finest things in life.

From Clive Christian's Imperial Majesty to Ambre Topkapi, these expensive men's perfumes are a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of the fragrance industry. These fragrances ooze luxury and are crafted with rare and premium ingredients, making them highly sought-after by distinguished perfume enthusiasts.

Further, these aromatic delights are priced high depending on the exotic perfume notes (global), out-of-the-world bottling, and packaging.

The 7 most expensive men's perfumes of time immemorial

Expensive men's perfumes envelop the individual with an exquisite aroma lasting for long hours. To help a perfume enthusiast select their pricey aroma, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven most expensive men's perfumes.

1) Clive Christian Imperial Majesty

The most expensive Eau de Parfum in the world, by Clive Christian, comes packaged in a Baccarat crystal canister with a five-carat white diamond and an 18-carat gold piece around the neck of the cap.

Available in 500 ml (17 oz.), it is a mix of breathtaking keynotes of cedarwood, tonka beans, cardamon, and mandarin oranges. Rare and precious, this expensive fragrance is available in only 10 bottles globally for men.

Price: $435,000/bottle (Official website)

2) Gianni Vive Sulman Parfum VI

Best known as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s best perfume, this masculine EDP's main cost is courtesy of the ornamental box and its bottle.

Created of wood and gold, with the key encrusted with gold, diamonds, and rubies, along with a diamond stopper, this EDP is a perfect blend of jasmine, rose, and other natural and exotic ingredients carried from ancient recipes.

Price: $89,000/bottle (Official website)

3) Paco Rabanne 1 Million 18-Carat LUXE Edition Perfume

The bottle, which is also made of gold, is enclosed in an 18-carat gold-encrusted clutch-shaped container and topped with a diamond.

This exquisite fragrance, a mix of notes of orange roses, cinnamon, mint, white wood, amber, and other spices, makes this masculine EDP an irresistible one, favored by many celebrities worldwide.

Price: $57,000/100mL (Official website)

4) Lalique for Bentley Crystal Edition

A prestigious release from the globally acclaimed car brand, Bentley is specially crafted for men and comes in a 40-ml crystal bottle. This expensive perfume is encased in a wooden box with intricate designs engraved on it.

Emitting an enlivening aroma of wood, leather, cedar, and patchouli notes, this masculine EDP has a decent sillage, perfect for formal wear.

Price: $4,600/bottle (official website)

5) Caron Poivre Musc Oli

Made out of Baccarat crystal Caron Poivre EDP is an excellent mix of red and black pepper, cloves, jasmine, rose, lavender, Lily of the Valley, sandalwood, carnation, cedar, Tonka, musk, and additional spices.

This expensive unisex perfume is appropriate for special night-outs, thanks to its long-lasting scent.

Price: $1000/ounce (Official website)

6) Clive Christian No. 1

Emitting the perfect floral-fruity aroma, this pricey masculine EDP from the house of Clive Christian rules the perfume domain with its head-turning fragrance.

Artistically encased in a crystal bottle, the fragrance is a classy blend of lime, grapefruit, jasmine, rose, sandalwood, ylang-ylang, cardamom, nutmeg, and paprika, with a long-wear sillage.

Price: $2000/bottle (Official website)

7) Ambre Topkapi

Specially designed for men, this Eau de Parfum is presented in an artistic container, featuring the ceramic bust of a man.

Bergamot, grapefruit, pineapple, melon, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, ginger, basil, thyme, lavender, oakmoss, vetiver, sandalwood, rosewood, leather, Darjeeling tea, amber, musk, vanilla, jasmine, and violet are the keynote ingredients of this EDP. These notes radiate a sophisticated scent that is neither overbearing nor subtle.

Price: $250/bottle (Official website)

Perfume cognoscenti can purchase any of these seven expensive men's perfumes from their in-house website with a few clicks.