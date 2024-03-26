8 Bathroom tile trends to try in 2024

From interesting color choices and swirling patterns to eco-friendly materials, this year’s bathroom tile trends bring something chic and timeless.

Whether upgrading a small bathroom or decorating a luxury retreat-style bath, the design inspiration for bathroom tiles for 2024 goes beyond function. Embracing style and color, expect to see a lot of jewel tones, bold color combinations, stylish motifs, tile murals, and plenty of earthy hues.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We might have missed a few of your favorite home decor trends and ideas. Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

8 Classic bathroom tile trends in 2024

Bathroom tiles are one of the key decor items that tie up the look and feel of the space. Hence, we’ve curated 8 of the best bathroom tile trends that create a visual impact to transform any bathroom into a stylish sanctuary:

Jewel tones

Metallic tiles

Floral motifs

Glazed tiles

Creative shapes

Natural stone

Contrasting tiles

Large format tiles

1) Jewel tones

The days of plain and beige tiles are gone and 2024 is embracing a splash of bold, luxurious colors, featuring statement jewel-tone bathroom tiles. With homeowners opting to make a statement in their bathrooms, jewel tones are one of the elegant additions. It can turn even the most mundane bathrooms into real works of art.

To infuse this bathroom decor idea, consider colorful tile choices - beautiful emerald greens, deep rubies, calming sapphire, or any variation of blue and green hues.

2) Metallic tiles

This year, metallic tiles are back and better than ever, bringing a touch of glamour to any space, large or small bathrooms. With home interior design embracing industrial finishes and influences, it allows homeowners to incorporate colors and accents like bronze, copper, and brass in home decor in a fashionable way.

To infuse this bathroom tile trend, opt for metallic mosaic tiles as focal points or accents in the bathroom, pairing them with understated concrete effects or stone effect tiles.

3) Floral motifs

People are getting more playful with their bathroom layouts to create a personalized and elevated look. Patterned tiles with floral motifs infuse character and charm into any space, composing an intriguing mural that can transform any plain bathroom design into a chic, intriguing space.

To embrace this tile trend in a bathroom, consider tiles with unusual floral patterns, either in small or really large settings, with uncommon color combinations.

4) Glazed tiles

While terrazzo tiles have dominated the bathroom design scene the past couple of years, this year, glazed tiles will see an increase in demand. With salvaged materials and antiqued aesthetics increasingly becoming heroes of interior spaces, the shiny, reflected surfaces of glazed tiles bring a luxe tapestry of personality and history to any bathroom space.

To embrace this style, opt for tile finishes with a luminous effect, whether choosing marble or porcelain tiles.

5) Creative shapes

Bold geometric shapes are another playful style to dominate the 2024 bathroom scene. Featuring a range of chevron patterns, hexagonal shapes, and intricate mosaics, this creative bathroom tile trend brings a touch of unique contemporary home decor.

To incorporate this trend, opt for geometric tiles in the bathroom as either a splashback or a feature wall. Keep it minimal and clean with a uniform color style, or mix and match different shapes and colors for a bold, personalized look.

6) Natural stone

This year, expect to see more bathroom designs featuring tiles that mimic the look and texture of natural materials like marble, wood, and stone. Natural stone tiles, in particular, infuse a warm and earthy feel into the bathroom. They create an ambiance that evokes serenity and a spa-like experience.

To embrace this bathroom tile trend, consider using stone effect tiles on the walls or even floors to create a harmonious, natural aesthetic. It would particularly look complete when paired with other natural decor elements like indoor plants for some greenery in the space.

7) Contrasting tiles

A luxury spa experience is another style dominating the bathroom style scene in 2024. Incorporate mixed materials and contrasting tiles to add luxury and class as well as evoke a relaxing appeal to the bathroom space.

To achieve this bathroom tile trend, consider mixing different materials to create a visually dynamic and stunning effect—a mix of porcelain, natural stones, marble, and textured tiles on the shower wall and floor. Choose a neutral color palette for this trend as it brings a warmer yet airy feel to the spa-inspired bathroom.

8) Large format tiles

Extra large format tiles are visually appealing as they are practical and this trend will dominate 2024’s bathroom designs. With fewer grout lines, they create a seamless aesthetic and are also much easier to clean and maintain. It is a perfect choice for homeowners who prefer sleek, low-maintenance bathroom styles.

To embrace this trend in any bathroom, opt for using larger format tiles measuring 600x600mm, 600x1200mm, or larger on both walls and floors. Either choose a subtle uniform color or pattern for a minimalist home decor style, or make a bold statement with a luxe, dramatic patterns and colorways.

With these bathroom tile trends for 2024, it’s time to infuse some life into the space by choosing the right tile accents and decor. Remember to consider the size, style, and functionality, whether one prefers bold patterns, creative geometric shapes, natural elements, or large format tile.

