8 Stylish bathroom decor ideas under $50

From textile accents to vibrant pops of color, there is plenty of chic bathroom decor under $50, proving that giving the bathroom a stylish makeover doesn’t need to be expensive. These small, purse-friendly upgrades make a huge difference in how the space looks and feels.

Whether one is decorating a small bathroom or a charming powder room or gathering some home decor ideas for a spacious primary bath, transforming the space on a budget involves weaving in well-chosen accessories and decorative accents, like a stylish rug, a statement shower curtain, and changing old, worn hardware with new ones made of sleek, shiny brass.

8 Bathroom decor under $50 that looks fancy

We’ve rounded up 8 of the best bathroom decor touches that can make any plain, overlooked bath look fancy and brand new for under $50.

1) Countertop bathroom accessory set

With plenty of essentials in the bathroom, from shampoos and conditioners to body washes, all those bottles of products can make the space look cluttered.

But here’s a shiny new way to make it all look fancy on a budget—swap those bottles with a decorative refillable bathroom accessory set. A set of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles made of ceramic or glass will streamline and update the bathroom in minutes, making it a perfect minimalist home decor idea.

Pick a set of refillable bottles made of ceramic, glass, or plastic for bathroom essentials on Amazon for less than $20.

2) Hanging planters

Bathrooms don’t get a lot of fresh air or light, but adding a few bits of extra greenery to the space can switch up the ambiance for a spa-like, lush vibe.

West Elm has a decent collection of wallscape planters that could make incredible wall art decor for a bathroom once filled with bathroom-friendly indoor plants like succulents, ferns, and air-purifying varieties like English Ivy, priced between $23 to $39.

3) Stylish bath mat

Switching out the bathroom rug is an easy and affordable way to bring personality and color to the space. From woven rugs to water-resistant rugs made of synthetic fibers or natural materials and colorful, patterned runners, there is a bath mat to suit any interior.

Bed Bath and Beyond is a treasure trove for affordable stylish bath mats and rugs, including tufted bathroom rugs with quotes and sayings, priced between $20 and $40.

4) Statement shower curtain

A well-designed shower curtain is not only functional, but will also serve as an embellishment to any bathroom, adding some personality and a touch of color to the space.

One can pick a statement shower curtain in the Bed Bath and Beyond collection for less than $50, including a polyester shower curtain with cascading handmade 3D bows priced at $35.99.

5) Tasseled bath towel

Nothing perks up a bathroom better than a set of plush, colorful towels, designed with chic, playful tassels. With their decorative fringe border, they offer both function and refined detail to the bathroom styling.

Wayfair has a lush Luxton Turkish Cotton Pom Pom Terry Bath Towel by Dakota Field with a beautiful dopamine decor rainbow-colored design on sale for $49.99 . Tassel cotton waffle bath towels in different colors are also available for less than $30.

6) Brass bathroom hardware

This stylish bathroom decor idea will make the space more interesting and elegant. Decorative brass hardware adds a touch of luxury to any bathroom space.

Amazon is a treasure trove for affordable bathroom accessory hardware sets, including tower racks, towel rings, a toilet paper holder, and more made with brushed nickel or brushed gold finish. All of them largely range between $20 to $30.

7) Porcelain aroma diffuser

An elegant diffuser with ceramic casting will complement any room decor and style.

One can find plenty of aroma diffusers for bathrooms on Amazon for $20 or less, including the non-electric, battery-free Airomé Succulent White Porcelain Diffuser with a stylish spiky succulent design for $17.99.

8) Brass wire hamper

Organize the laundry in the bathroom with a stylish brass wire hamper. With its simple, open frame design and shiny finish, it doubles as a storage and display.

Brass wire hampers are a dime a dozen on Amazon, available in different sizes, shapes, and finishes—gold, silver, and rose gold, all of which are priced anything between $25 and $45.

These bathroom decor ideas will bring a touch of color, texture, luxury, and style to any bathroom space. With one or a mix of these decorative accents and bathroom decor touches, any bathroom can get a stylish makeover for just under $50.

