10 Bathroom cabinets for small bathrooms: IKEA, West Elm, and others

Small bathroom cabinets are perfect storage options that maximize every inch of space. Whether it’s a powder room, guest bath, or the primary bathroom, there’s no denying that they are high-traffic areas and, therefore, can easily get cluttered. Also, organizing all bathroom items can be challenging when the space is small. But, well-designed bathroom cabinets can revolutionize small bathrooms.

When it comes to bathroom cabinets that help make the space functional, stylish, and zen, IKEA and West Elm are two of the go-to places for homeowners and decorators. They offer plenty of style and size options, and one only has to pick the best bathroom cabinets that make the most out of a compact layout to help curb bathroom clutter and simplify daily routines.

What are the best bathroom cabinets for small bathrooms?

The best bathroom cabinets for small-spaced bathrooms are wall-mounted cabinets and under-the-sink shelves. They are great examples of creating storage spaces where there is limited space or none available. They are designed to take up minimal space while providing maximum storage.

Another bathroom cabinet idea is an open shelving unit. Without shelf covers, they create a less cramped and congested appearance, perfect for making small bathrooms look more spacious than they are.

10 Bathroom cabinets for small bathrooms

These bathroom cabinets will inspire interior makeovers and solve storage problems in small bathrooms.

1. Enhet/Tvallen Sink Cabinet

This base cabinet for the sink, with its nifty 23 ⅝-inch width, is a beautiful storage solution that utilizes maximum space even in small bathrooms. With two handy drawers, it has enough space to keep bathroom essentials and often-used things like toilet paper, towels, and hygiene products. And with a wall-mounted design, cleaning the floor is a breeze with this one.

Price: $260 (IKEA)

2. Eket Cabinet

Offering both open and closed storage, the Eket modular system offers endless possibilities. That includes a tidy wall-mounted cabinet for small bathrooms.

The cabinet has a simple, but beautifully modern design that is available in ample shapes and colors. It is easy to assemble and creates a personal solution to fit any style, storage needs, and budget.

Price: $25 each (IKEA)

3. Makoto Floating Single Vanity

Perfect for a small but stylish interior, this bathroom cabinet features handcrafted engineered hardwood, or the frame and it is topped with dark quartz for a contrasting sophisticated style.

Textured detail looks beautiful and brings dimension to the bath, while the floating design allows individuals to pick the perfect height.

Price: $2,599 (West Elm)

4. Allura Wall Bathroom Cabinet

Allura wall bathroom cabinet (Image via Birch Lane)

This wall cabinet takes advantage of the available overhead space for storage, an efficient solution for small bathroom layouts from Birch Lane.

Two minimalist cabinet doors with a metallic element put a modern touch, while the neutral finish and clean lines make it easy to match any bathroom design aesthetic.

Price: $110 (Birch Lane)

5. Enhet Wall Frame with Shelves

The storage solution with two shelves keeps things in the open, making it easy to store or find essentials. With its open frame design, it makes small bathrooms look less cramped.

Built with durability in mind, it features galvanized steel with powder coating that withstands humidity and splashes of water, making it suitable for a bathroom environment.

Price: $56 (IKEA)

6. Norre Single Vanity

Clean and minimalistic in design, this vanity blends style and storage fit for small bathrooms. It has a drawer and a one-door cabinet, offering enough storage for all the bathroom essentials.

With a slightly recessed frame and a blonde finish, it fits both traditional and modern bathroom interior design, especially the Japandi style.

Price: $899 (West Elm)

7. Blanche Bath Vanity

Blanche bath vanity (Image via Burke Decor)

It is a free-standing vanity for small bathrooms that perfectly blends function and aesthetics. It has a two-door cabinet for ample storage space with a slightly raised bottom that makes cleaning seamless.

Design-wise, this Burke Decor vanity is an artful combination of color and texture. Pick from a clean white or a bold navy linen finish paired with antique brass and a Carrara marble top to fit the bathroom aesthetic.

Price: $3,073 (Burke Decor)

8. Frankfurt Single Bathroom Vanity

Frankfurt bathroom vanity (Image via Birch Lane)

This single bathroom vanity set will give small bathrooms a whole new look and a good amount of storage space. Bathroom essentials will fit inside the three drawers available, while the natural finish paired with a low-maintenance quartz countertop complements just about any bathroom aesthetic.

Ranging from white to weathered gray, one can make a choice among seven color finishes to blend the bathroom cabinet into any bathroom color palette.

Price: $783 (Birch Lane)

9. Mid-Century Bathroom Storage Cabinet

Two wall-mounted cabinets for overhead installation provide added storage that small bathrooms need. Meanwhile, its mid-century-inspired design lifts any interior design, adding a cozy retro charm to any bathroom.

Additional metal rod at the bottom is perfect for bathroom use. It’s a nifty add-on for hanging often-used bathroom items like towels.

Price: $199 (West Elm)

10. Tower Rolling Slim Bathroom Cart

Transform that awkward, narrow space in the bathroom with a smartly designed slim bathroom cart. Its slim profile takes that unused bathroom space into an additional storage solution with adjustable shelves for organizing linens, toiletries, and more.

Even better? The wheels on the base make it easy to pull the cart out when in use and store when finished, which reduces space clutter.

Price: $145 (Burke Decor)

Even the smallest bathrooms can stay organized with the right storage solutions. These are ten of the best bathroom cabinets that take advantage of every available space in a small layout, from awkward bathroom corners to unutilized spaces under the sink and vertical spaces.