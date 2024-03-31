8 Best serum sticks for hydrated and plump skin on the go

Serums take on a new innovative format, a game-changer for keeping the complexion plump and hydrated even while on the go—serum sticks. It is exactly what it sounds like—a facial serum molded into a solid but soft stick that can be applied on the face with ease, so the skin can glow anytime, anywhere.

Unlike traditional serums, there are no messy spills with serum sticks or fragile bottles breaking on the bathroom floor. Plus, serum sticks are generally oil-based, which makes them highly effective in dealing with dehydration and signs of aging, with the added benefit of skin-nourishing oils and butters.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite skincare products and brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

8 must-have serum sticks to get a plump skin

Skincare seekers can swipe their way to better skin with the best, easy-to-use serum sticks. These innovative, and convenient skincare solutions deserve a spot in the vanity and handbag for the skin that needs some TLC (treatment, love and care) throughout the day.

1) KAHI Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm

KAHI Wrinkle Bounce Multi-Balm features a moisturizing formula that promises to boost the skin’s moisture barrier for long-lasting hydration for the face, lips, and any part of the skin that needs a radiance boost.

With Jeju fermented oil and salmon complex, the Korean multi-balm hydrates as well as improves the look of texture and wrinkles on the skin while giving it an immediate natural glow effect. It also has collagen-boosting effects that can help plump the skin over time.

Price: $36 (Amazon)

2) RoC Derm Correxion Firming Serum Stick

RoC Derm Correxion has a fast-absorbing formula that is meant to boost the skin’s firmness so the complexion looks naturally contoured and smooth.

With exclusive RoC retinol, THPE, and antioxidants, the firming serum in a stick exfoliates old, dull skin while also filling creases under the skin to fade fine lines and wrinkles so the face looks more youthful and vibrant.

Price: $38.99 (RoC Skincare)

3) Tatcha The Serum Stick

Tatcha “The Serum” Stick features a twist-up balm with a hydrating serum and makeup primer hybrid formula that provides extra moisture to the skin and makes beauty routines quicker and fuss-free.

With 80% squalane and Japanese lemon balm, this product quenches dryness and treats early signs of aging without clogging pores or leaving behind an oily film on the skin. It also contains Hadasei-3, a trio of Japanese superfoods rich in antioxidants, Akita rice, red algae, and Uji green tea, which helps detoxify and reveal a healthier-looking complexion.

Price: $49 (Tatcha)

4) Peace Out Retinol Face Stick

Peace Out Face Stick has a water-free formula, designed as the last skincare product to use in a nighttime routine. It promises to wipe away the look of aging skin, including wrinkles, fine lines, and skin texture.

With encapsulated retinol and fruit enzyme complex derived from papaya and pumpkin, this serum stick gently exfoliates and targets clogged pores to reveal a brighter complexion without the harsh effects of retinol. It also has bakuchiol and astaxanthin to further help with skin-smoothing while protecting it from external elements.

Price: $34 (Peace Out Skincare)

5) Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum

Milk Makeup Watermelon Serum features an on-the-go solid serum meant to deliver plumping moisture to a parched complexion. It consists of a fruit cocktail of watermelon extract and prickly pear.

This product delivers a hit of hydration while injecting the skin with enough antioxidants and vitamins A, C, and E to protect the skin from free radical damage. It also has Swiss garden cress sprout extract that leaves the serum with a potent solution against dark spots and dull complexion.

Price: $36 (Kohl’s)

6) Kiko Milano Smart Hydrashot Stick

Kiko Milano Smart Hydrashot boasts a refreshing water-based formula that gives the skin a feeling of freshness. With glacial water, the product provides an instantly hydrating treatment, especially around the eye contour to help wake up in the morning or freshen up in the afternoon.

This serum stick also has bisabolol, a superstar skincare ingredient that offers calming effects on the skin as well as anti-aging care.

Price: $11 (Amazon)

7) Banila Co Blooming Youth Peach Collagen Multi Stick Balm

Banila Co Multi Stick Balm features a vegan multi-use formula that promotes a plump and youthful appearance on the lips, cheeks, and all over the face that needs a little boost without leaving a sticky feeling.

With peach collagen and hyaluronic acid, this serum stick fights against dryness, locking in moisture to give the skin a dewy glow.

Price: $21 (Banila Co)

8) Live Tinted Superhue Hyperpigmentation Stick

Live Tinted Superhue has a balm-to-serum formula filled with active ingredients that are meant to target hyperpigmentation so the skin looks more even.

With niacinamide and bakuchiol, the serum in a stick helps fade dark spots, post-acne scars, and natural discoloration while improving the skin’s texture without the risk of irritation and breakouts. It also has THD vitamin C to prevent hyperpigmentation in the future.

Price: $34 (Live Tinted)

For beauty enthusiasts who want to overhaul their skincare steps with no-mess, easy-to-use products, these serum sticks are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the brand's websites and stores like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon.

