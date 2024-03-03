11 Milk makeup products to get the blushing beauty look: Milk lip and cheek swatches and others explored

Milk makeup products are popular amongst beauty enthusiasts for their creamy textures and hydrating formulas. The brand's philosophy is very simple, as stated on Milk Makeup's official website, "We start with good ingredients and turn them into effective formulas."

Milk Makeup has easy-to-use makeup products that are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Based in downtown New York, the company is known for prioritizing community and self-expression, believing that beauty lies not only in appearance but also in one's actions.

If someone is looking for creamy and clean makeup products for daily use, Milk makeup can be their go-to choice. Here are the 11 standout products from Milk Makeup that one can choose from amongst the lot.

11 Best Milk makeup products for everyday use

Milk makeup was founded by Milk co-founder Mazdack Rassi, product developer, and COO Diana Ruth. All the products of the beauty line are developed in-house at Milk Studios in their downtown NYC home, as quoted on Milk Makeup's official website. The team at SportsKeeda has curated a list of the 11 best Milk Makeup products below:

1) Cooling Water Jelly Tint - sheer lip + cheek stain

This long-lasting lip and cheek stain features a hydrating and bouncy jelly texture. It glides smoothly over the skin and can slowly build up with a burst of color.

Formulated with 90% natural and vegan ingredients, this blush and lip stain embodies clean beauty principles. Free from paraben and gluten, it offers a non-comedogenic formula. It is available in 4 shades.

Price: $24 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

2) Matte Bronzer

It is a multi-use cream bronzer that gives an instant sunkissed glow to the face. It has a natural-looking matte finish. It is formulated with hydrating ingredients that can be made buildable.

It has a blendable color that helps add a subtle and shimmer-free warmth. This bronzer is vegan, clean, and cruelty-free. The key ingredients of this bronzer are mango butter and apricot oil. Mango butter helps nourish the skin and apricot oil helps hydrate the skin.

Price: $24 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

3) Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss

This lip gloss has a non-sticky and hydrating formula. It is infused with vitamin-rich oils that help give a semi-sheer color. This has a long-lasting formulation. It is 90% clean and vegan.

The key ingredients of this lip oil gloss are jojoba oil, goji berry extract, and cloudberry seed oil. Jojoba oil has antioxidants that help make the skin smooth and comfortable.

Goji berry soothes, hydrates, and helps the skin promote skin elasticity and firmness. Cloudberry seed oil helps nourish and moisturize the lips and has high levels of Vitamin C and E.

Price: $26 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

4) KUSH Mascara

It is a vegan mascara and helps the lashes become super thick and voluminous. The formulation of the mascara helps the lashes look healthy. It is cruelty-free and paraben-free.

The hollow heart-shaped fibers help create longer, fuller, and thicker-looking lashes. The key ingredients are hemp seed oil and beeswax. These ingredients help keep the lashes soft and prevent the lashes from falling out.

Price: $28 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

5) Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer

This is a medium to full-coverage concealer. This helps sculpt and hydrate the under-eye area for a lightweight, crease-proof, and natural finish. It has a natural, clean, and vegan formula.

The main ingredient of this concealer is the hyaluronic Al plant complex. This is a plant-powered combination of six ingredients. It helps restore moisture and soothes the skin. It helps improve the texture of the skin and reduces redness.

Price: $29 (Available on the brand's official website and Amazon)

6) Milk makeup Bionic Bronzer hydrating liquid bronzer

This is a weightless liquid bronzer that helps give a warm and sunkissed finish. It is infused with hydrating formulas and gives a soft and diffused contour. It is 90% natural and vegan in formulation.

It is infused with ingredients like snow mushroom, reishi mushroom, and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients help give a smooth-looking and plumper-looking skin. This bronzer helps improve skin texture, elasticity, and firmness.

Price: $32 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

7) Milk makeup Infinity Long Wear Eyeliner

This is waterproof eyeliner that glides on the eyelids smoothly and has an intense color. It lasts up to 12 hours and doesn't smudge. This eyeliner is clean, vegan, and paraben-free.

The key ingredients are avocado oil and ceramides. These ingredients help with a smooth glide. These ingredients help soothe and nourish the lash line. This eyeliner is available in 3 shades - blue, black, and brown.

Price: $22 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

8) Milk makeup Sculpt Stick cream contour stick

This is a matte and cool-toned cream contour stick. This helps add depth and dimension to the face. It helps mimic the look of natural shadows. This product is vegan, clean, and cruelty-free.

The key ingredient of this contour stick is thyme extract which helps nourish and moisturize the skin. This contour stick is non-comedogenic and paraben-free.

Price: $24 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

9) Milk makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint + Brighten light coverage concealer

This is a light coverage under-eye concealer and eye brightener. It helps brighten the under-eye area and visibly minimizes dark circles. It is refreshing and perfect for a non-makeup makeup look.

Vitamin C is infused in this concealer and this helps brighten the under-eye area. It is also made of plant-derived squalane and hyaluronic acid. This helps hydrate the under eyes. It includes caffeine that helps reduce the appearance of puffiness under the eyes.

Price: $28 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

10) Milk makeup Flex Foundation Stick medium coverage foundation

This is a medium-coverage cream foundation. It has a natural finish that helps cover and avoids creasing or caking. It has a vegan and cruelty-free formulation. It helps moisturize the skin and calms down the skin.

The key ingredients of this foundation are marshmallow root, blue lotus, and chamomile. These ingredients help the formula layer over the skin, moisturize the skin, and soothe the skin.

Price: $36 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

11) Milk makeup Electric Glossy Lip Plumper

This lip plumper gloss has a comfortable tingling sensation that helps give a fuller, and smoother lips. It makes the lips softer. It has a vegan and cruelty-free formulation.

The key ingredients are Sichuan pepper, vegan plant-derived collagen, volulip, and jojoba oil. The Sichuan pepper gives that tingling sensation to the lips and helps give a smoother appearance to the lips. The rest of the ingredients help increase the elasticity of the lips, nourish the lips, and help lock in moisture.

Price: $25 (Available on the brand's official website and Sephora)

Milk Makeup products are known for their clean beauty formulation, crafted with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients. For those seeking high-quality products in the clean beauty space, Milk makeup products are the ideal choice.