8 Best vintage wedding decor ideas to add a classic touch

From the roaring ‘20s to the glamorous ‘50s to the retro ‘70s, vintage wedding decor ideas can be interpreted in many ways. But while there are many decades to take inspiration from, one thing remains throughout—a vintage wedding theme brings stylish nostalgia to a special occasion that will never go out of style.

Vintage is a seriously romantic theme, fitting the occasion perfectly with its eclectic decor, whimsical details, and sentimental items that hold special memories. It rediscovers the appeal of romantic elements of the bygone era, from lace accents to heirloom glassware to decorative gilded elements, and more. All of these create a sophisticated, storybook romance aesthetic that’s perfect for such a special day.

Birdcages, and 7 other vintage wedding decor ideas

Narrowing down the best vintage wedding decor ideas, we’ve rounded up 8 classic finishing touches to add a timeless touch to the special occasion.

1) Mismatched chandeliers

This wedding trend will drastically impact the wedding venue and give the space that glamorous vintage feel—mismatched alternative lighting. Ornate hanging light fixtures and chandeliers will make the space look opulent and historic.

With their mismatched style, they add a certain moody but romantic character to the reception space.

2) Baroque mirrors

Baroque mirror decors are an easy wedding decor idea to add a vintage flare to the venue. Their elegant style and ornate frames, heavily influenced by the stunning architecture and art of the 17th century, have an incredibly romantic and regal look.

Scour local thrift stores for Baroque-style mirrors and place the mirrored decors anywhere in the venue, use them as wedding signs to write menus or directions.

3) Birdcages

Birdcages are classic elements for rustic and vintage wedding decor and they will look stylishly chic as independent wedding decoration or when blended with other decor elements.

There are plenty of ways to nail this decor—birdcages will make excellent hanging ornaments for one. Another option is to fill birdcages with flowers and greenery or candles to add a vintage wedding look to the tabletop.

4) Jewel-toned glassware

Here’s a vintage wedding decor idea that will add opulent colors to the backdrop and will make guests feel like they’ve been transported back to a posh cocktail lounge—switch traditional glassware to stylish, jewel-toned goblets and champagne glasses.

Visit charity shops, flea markets, and jumble sales for a truly affordable way of picking up jewel-colored old glasses.

5) Antique picture frames

This vintage wedding decor idea is a unique way to use old things to elevate the reception space. Antique picture frames make excellent wall hangings and they can be accented with floral details, crystals, or fairly lights to make a statement.

6) Teacup candles

This is a fantastic idea for adding some chic vintage flare in the middle of the table without breaking the bank. Teacup candles will look enchanting and have a romantic aesthetic to them that perfectly fits the occasion.

This vintage wedding decor will especially look glamorous using antiqued china with floral and gold detailing.

Even better? When making this decor as a DIY project, add some favorite scents to the candle-making process. The finished product will not only look great but will make the special day smell great as well.

7) Vintage furniture

Old home furniture can beautifully and authentically portray a vintage theme, and even better? They are fairly inexpensive to source.

From old, distressed wooden dressers or vanity tables used as a dessert table to velvet-upholstered sofas and loveseats, vintage furniture makes for a picture-perfect scene in vintage-inspired weddings.

8) Textured table runners

When chosen carefully, table runners can add luxury and class to the reception table. To keep the vintage wedding decor consistent, look for texture table runners and chargers with small, intricate designs and detailing.

Pair them with other vintage wedding decor elements like colored glassware or teacup candles for a unique antique feel.

Get inspired with these vintage wedding decor ideas to pull off the dream wedding. From tablescape accents to venue decors, the creativity in bringing chic and nostalgic touches to the special occasion is endless.