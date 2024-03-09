Are magnetic lashes safe? Tips of application and other details explored 

Magnetic lashes are the answer to those wanting long, curling, and volumized eyelashes. The desire for longer and fuller eyelashes has prompted beauty enthusiasts to opt for a whole range of volumizing mascaras, eyelash growth serums, and a variety of expensive lash extensions as well as curling procedures that can be quite troublesome.

While fake lashes offer an easy solution to this, the sticky glue for lashes can again be an issue, given the mess involved in fixing and removing them. However, now, thanks to latest technological advancements, magnetic eyelashes have become the go-to solution for those wanting dramatic eyes. These eyelashes are also completely safe if one follows the instructions correctly.

As per MoxieLash, Paris Hilton loves using magnetic eyelashes and says she’s “never touching glue-on lashes ever again.”

How do magnetic lashes work?

Magnetic eyelashes are false lashes that have a magnetic band or strip to stick them to the eyelash line. They don't require any adhesive. Instead, a magnetic eyeliner is used to make the application of these lashes simpler.

The lash strip usually comprises synthetic fibres to imitate real hair, with a magnet shaped like a small metal disc fastened to the end of it. When the magnetic lashes are put on, the magnet sticks to the small metal disc on the upper eyelid and holds it in place.

How to wear magnetic eyelashes

There are 2 ways to wear them:

The sandwich technique involves the placement of one magnetic lash strip below the natural lash line and another on top, so that the eyelashes cling to each other.

The second way is to first apply the magnetic eyeliner along the lash line like a winged eyeliner. The lash strips have dispersed micro magnets along them and the magnetic eyeliner has liquid iron oxides that attract the magnetic lashes and keep them in place.

Are magnetic lashes safe?

The topic of magnetic lashes is unknown to many and it may look frightening. So, people might ask questions about the safety of putting magnets too close to the eyes.

However, such lashes are quite safe to use. They are also safer compared to traditional false lashes, as one does not need to apply glue near the eyes.

Nevertheless, the critical point is to follow the instructions given on the packaging when using them, so that one can get the most value out of them. Cases of being sensitive to magnetic eyelashes are extremely rare and they are very safe, provided they are clean and hypoallergenic.

Hence they should be urea-free, paraben-free, latex free, and clear of all other harsh chemicals. The quality of materials used must be kept in mind when purchasing magnetic eyelashes.

Points to keep in mind when using magnetic lashes

Animal hair is best avoided. Instead, one should go for premium quality synthetic and vegan material. PBT from South Korea that is ethically sourced and has the distinction of being the best in the world in manufacturing lash fibres. They are lightweight and look the most realistic while being soft and comfortable on the eyes. Clean the magnetic eyelashes properly after each use and always wash your hands before handling them to prevent eye infections. Always remove them before going to bed and clean the eyelids well. Don’t use them if there’s a pre-existing eye infection or if the skin around the eyes is irritated.

Benefits of using magnetic lashes

Magnetic eyelashes (Image via themagneticlashes/instagram)

Eyelash extensions are the solution to those who want long, fanned-out eyelashes. In this regard, magnetic eyelashes have a variety of advantages:

Easy to wear

Magnetic lashes are extremely easy to put on as compared to traditional false eyelashes, as they require neither glue nor tape. They also last all day without feeling heavy on the eyes or shifting due to sweating or washing one’s face.

Gentle on the eyelashes

Magnetic eyelashes do not have glue or harsh chemicals that one may be allergic to. They also do not cause eye infections or irritation to the eyes. They are gentle on one’s natural eyelashes, and do not cause damage or breakage. They are also easier to wear and remove.

Looks natural

Magnetic lashes give a natural, dramatic eye look, unlike false eyelashes, which may look a bit over-the-top and heavy.

Reusable

They can be reused multiple times, unlike traditional false eyelashes which need to be discarded after one use.

Travel-friendly

Magnetic lashes can create a glamorous or dramatic eye look, especially when one is short on time. As no glue or sticky tape is required, they can even be worn while on the go.

Mess-free and economical

They remove the issue of messy glue or smudged mascara. They are also fairly affordable and can be bought for anything between $10 to $45.

Helps natural lashes grow

Magnetic lashes provide a gentle massage to natural eyelashes when they are put on. They are good for lash health, as they offer protection against harmful chemicals and wear and tear.

Generally, magnetic lashes are safe, but as is the case with anything applied close to the eyes, everyone has to be very careful. It is of paramount importance to consider the hygiene and cleanliness of these extensions, as it will result in the least damage to your eyes and ensure that you achieve the best look, while prolonging the lifespan of the products.