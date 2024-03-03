8 Best NYX Professional makeup products to avail in 2024

NYX Professional makeup products may not be a high-end luxury brand, but what this drugstore brand offers is high-quality makeup. It ranks among the top drugstore brands and is the go-to for anyone who likes wearing makeup or is on a makeup budget. It offers a huge range of makeup and has become a must in many makeup bags.

Endorsed by celebrities, NYX Professional makeup products use skin-friendly formulas and premium quality ingredients. It can be used for a wide range of skin tones and types. All their products have versatility and are long-wearing and are used as much by consumers as by makeup artists. They are intensely pigmented and offer flawless results. We have curated the eight best NYX Professional makeup products to avail in 2024 that are sure to appeal to makeup aficionados.

This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

8 Best NYX Professional makeup products to look gorgeous

These are some of the best NYX Professional makeup products that have just recently hit the market and are sure to captivate one and all.

NYX Professional line loud lip liner

NYX Professional Duck plump lip gloss

NYX Professional fat oil slick click

NYX Professional Pro fix stick correcting concealer

NYX Professional jumbo lash false eyelashes

NYX Professional marshmellow setting spray

NYX Professional vivid rich mechanical pencil

NYX Professional micro brow pencil

1) NYX line loud lip liner

NYX line loud lip liner (Image via NYX Professional)

Enriched with vitamin E and jojoba oil, these longwear lip liners are available in 30 shades thanks to the seven new nude shades that have recently been added. One doesn’t have to worry about dry lips as the creamy and waterproof formula of this lip liner glides across the lips. There is no tug and one can be assured of an easily blendable and precise application.

It has a vegan formula that is free of animal-derived ingredients. The best part of this lip liner is that it is fade-resistant, transfer-resistant, and smudge-resistant.

Available at the product website: $8.00

2) NYX Professional duck plump lip gloss

NYX Professional duck plump lip gloss (Image via NYX Professional)

Infused with spicy ginger and available in 18 shades, this lip-plumping gloss gives one an instant and significant pout without any injectibles. The spicy ginger will make the lips tingle and plump up. This NYX Professional makeup product comes in 2 transparent shades and 16 high pigment shades for every mood and occasion.

Apply on clean and dry lips and experience the pleasant tingle as it does its job. Do not apply it on damaged or sensitive lips and discontinue if there’s excessive discomfort.

Available at the product website: $13.00

3) NYX Professional fat oil slick click

NYX Professional fat oil slick click (Image via NYX Professional )

This buildable and lightweight pigmented balm is available in 12 shades and infused with avocado, raspberry, and cloudberry oil. It’s available in click-up packaging so that just the right amount of content is dispensed. All you have to do is click it for a high shine and a boost of healthy oils.

This NYX Professional makeup product has a vegan formula that gives 12 hours of hydration to the lips with a non-sticky, shiny finish and is perfect for everyday use.

Available at the product website: $11.00

4) NYX Professional Pro fix stick correcting concealer

NYX Professional Pro fix stick correcting concealer (Image via NYX Professional)

Just one swipe of this concealer is required to correct, conceal, and brighten one’s skin. This concealer stick offers buildable and medium coverage in 24 different shades. There are six color correctors to cater to all skin tones with 18 complexion shades that have a crease-resistant and natural finish.

This NYX Professional makeup product's vegan and cruelty-free formula is infused with hyaluronic acid that keeps the lips hydrated and smooth.

The wide range of shades cater to all needs and skin tones.

0.1 Green: camouflages redness on light to medium skin tones.

0.2 Pink: brightens skin and conceals discoloration on fair to medium skin tones.

0.3 Yellow: brightens skin and camouflages discoloration on fair to light skin tones.

0.4 Dark Peach: brightens skin and camouflages discoloration on medium to deep skin tones.

0.5 Apricot: camouflages hyperpigmentation on deep skin tones.

0.6 Brick Red: camouflages deep discoloration on rich deep skin tones.

This product is ideal for fixing problems such as blemishes, redness, dullness, dark spots, undereye circles, and hyperpigmentation for all skin tones and types.

Available at the product website: $9.00

5) NYX Professional jumbo lash false eyelashes

NYX Professional jumbo lash false eyelashes (Image via NYX Professional )

These voluminous and reusable vegan eyelashes are available in four new natural and voluminous lash styles that last all day. Create professional-looking lashes without glue or magnets. They are the latest addition to false eyelashes. They are lightweight and comfortable and can use them up to 15 times.

They are amazingly flexible and can be used up to 12 hours although they can also be stacked for more effect. Get the jumbo lashes of your dreams for a dramatic look with this NYX Professional makeup product.

Available at the product website: $12.00

6) NYX Professional marshmellow setting spray

NYX Professional marshmellow setting spray (Image via NYX Professional )

This setting spray ensures that the makeup lasts up to 16 hours without fading, smudging, or transferring. It smells awesome with 10-in-1 makeup extending benefits. This vegan and cruelty-free product just requires one to lightly spritz it over the face and wait for a minute so that it dries. For makeup to last even longer, one can spritz a bit of this setting spray between each layer of makeup.

Available at the product website: $10.00

7) NYX Professional vivid rich mechanical pencil

NYX Professional vivid rich mechanical pencil (Image via NYX Professional )

Get all the colors of jewels with this pigmented mechanical eye pencil that comes in 12 vibrant matte, shimmer, and metallic shades from Spicy Pearl and Amber Stunner to Smoking Topaz and Sapphire Bling. Choose a shade and let it glide smoothly along the upper lash line to create a sharp eye makeup look.

One can either mix and match the colors or go monochrome with this NYX Professional makeup product.

Available at the product website: $8.00

8) NYX Professional micro brow pencil

NYX Professional micro brow pencil (Image via NYX Professional)

This precise brow pencil offers one naturally filled-in brows and fills in areas with scanty hair. It helps one to define the natural shape of one's brows effortlessly. It comes in 12 different shades that are inclusive of diverse skin and hair shades and tones. These pencils are vegan and waterproof and accentuate one’s natural brow color.

The spoolie end of this NYX Professional makeup product can soften the edges and groom the brows. Its micro-precise tip is break-resistant and defines the eyebrows with ease and control.

Available at the product website: $11

NYX Professional Makeup products are a staple when it comes to buying premium quality makeup at an affordable price. Made with the best of ingredients and suitable for all skin types and tones it is as good for everyday wear as it’s for professional makeup. The products are subjected to rigorous testing making them safe for the most sensitive skin and are sure to find their place in makeup bags.