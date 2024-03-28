Ariana Grande’s R.E.M Beauty set to launch Essential Drip Glossy Balm: Release date, price, and shades

R.E.M Beauty is gearing up to launch a set of Essential Drip Glossy Balm along with an undereye balm. The brand teased the news of the upcoming launches on its social media platforms on March 24, 2024.

R.E.M Beauty is set to offer six different shades of the Essential Drip Glossy Balms, catering to a diverse range of beauty enthusiasts. The lip balms are formulated with hyaluronic acid and anti-oxidants.

Ariana Grande, the 7 Rings singer, launched her beauty brand in 2021, offering an assortment of cosmetics and skincare products. The Essential Drip Glossy Balms will be available in stores on April 2, 2024, having reportedly a price tag of $19.

More details about Essential Drip Glossy Balms

Ariana Grande has curated a signature makeup, characterized by winged liner and a sleek ponytail, often complemented by her lipgloss choices. Within her own brand, she has compiled a collection of gloss, lip balms, and lip oils, mirroring her distinctive choices in lip cosmetics.

Regarding the new launch of Essential Drip Glossy Balm, Arina spoke to Bustle. She said,

"I'm very into products that multi-task. I wanted this to be an effective lip treatment, but also double as a lip gloss. I love to wear it alone just for a sheer flush of color and some hydration, but it also wears really well with our lip liners and stains, like any gloss would."

Ariana has focused her interest in lip products in the making of the Essential Drip Glossy Balm. The hyaluronic acid contained in it should help protect hydration and can brighten the skin.

On the other hand, the lip balms have anti-oxidants from pomegranate and passion fruit, promising to make the glossy balm a lip therapy. These anti-oxidants could also play a vital role in lip care, aiding moisture retention and healing chapped lips.

The Essential Drip Glossy Balm comes in six shades, reflecting the fruity flavors. Starting from vibrant red to baby pink, this upcoming launch has a lot to offer. It also has an easygoing applicator that provides detailed curves to the lips.

Ariana noted to Bustle,

"One of my favorite parts of this process was finding our applicator. I love how the contoured curve hugs the lips from either side and the cute little tapered tip for precise application."

She continued,

"I genuinely can’t get enough of these — I have two by my bed and literally three different ones in my purse at the moment. I’m very obsessed. My current favorite lip-layering combo is our Lip Liner Pencil in ‘Key Change’ to define my lips, with our Lip Marker in ‘Booked N Busy’, and topped off with the Glossy Balm in ‘Strawberry Soda’.”

Along with the Essential Drip Glossy Balm, the brand is launching an under-eye balm. This balm consists of pomegranate and ginseng extracts, boosting collagen stimulation. Ginseng has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the undereye while brightening the area.

R.E.M Beauty has not revealed the price tag of the lip gloss yet. Bustle has reported that they will cost $19 each. After the products were teased, fans of Ariana Grande seemed quite excited. Most of the comments mirror their excitement and how they can not wait to purchase them.

