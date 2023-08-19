At what age should you start taking care of your skin? 5 tips for teenage skincare

A teenage skincare journey should not feel like a task that one must mandatorily start at a particular age. However, it's best to start taking good care of the skin around the age of 13 to 15. Many dermatologists and skin specialists feel that the earlier a person begins to care for their skin, the more likely they are to stick to a regular regimen.

When teenagers hit puberty, their skin undergoes multiple changes, such as acne, cold sores, dermatitis, psoriasis, eczema, and other skin conditions. The greatest source of all these skin problems is stress among teens. That is why adopting a good teenage skincare routine is necessary. When a teenager reaches a mature age, adding anti-aging products such as wrinkle cream and more to the skincare routine becomes necessary as well.

It's quite necessary to figure out what skin type one has to organize a perfect skincare routine. To master the process, the 5 best tips for teenage skincare can help you start a good, organized skincare routine yourself.

5 Top Easy and Convenient Tips for Teenage Skincare Routine

1) Opt for a good cleanser

The first and foremost step any teenager must follow is to opt for a good-quality cleanser. Washing your face in the morning with a cleanser appropriate for your skin type will help avoid the accumulation of bacteria and oils on your face throughout the night.

Ensure to avoid too much extensive rubbing that could irritate the skin and produce more sebum. Teenage skincare must include a salicylic acid-infused cleanser, a perfect choice if you have acne-prone skin.

2) Be good friends with sunscreens and moisturizers

Applying sunscreens and moisturizers is always beneficial to the skin. Even if the skin feels a bit greasy, it's always advised to use moisturizers or sunscreens that suit each person.

Picking out a non-comedogenic moisturizer that's lightweight and comfortable on the skin can work wonders. These are in the form of gel or lotion. Furthermore, once people incorporate sunscreen into their skincare routine, they are more likely to observe positive outcomes in terms of greater collagen formation levels at a young age.

3) Avoid harsh exfoliants

Avoid harsh exfoliants for teenage skincare (Image via renskicare)

Once teenagers start seeing blackheads on their faces, they immediately head out for harsh exfoliants to remove them. But this can be seriously damaging to the skin. The pores on our skin get stripped when you take this approach.

The best way to eliminate and work properly on teenage skincare is to religiously follow a cleansing routine, especially for pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads. A product containing 2% salicylic acid can help reduce the blackheads. However, it iss best to follow a dermatologist's recommendation.

4) Never touch or pop any pimples on the face

Avoid touching your face too much and resist the urge to pop stubborn zits. It might be tempting and irresistible to do so, but it's a big no because playing with pimples could leave a severe, lifetime scar on the face.

Applying a bit of distilled tea tree oil could be a great option in this case, as it kills any remaining bacteria. A spot treatment cream to calm and tackle breakouts often works when focusing on teenage skincare as well.

5) Maintain A Proper Night-time Skincare Routine

According to this condition, all teenagers must maintain a nighttime skincare routine to rejuvenate their skin cells. While we are sleeping, our skin enhances its skin cells. That's why it's always advised to sleep for at least 8 hours a day. Other than that, it's necessary to cleanse the face, remove all the traces of dirt and makeup, and opt for excellent moisturizer and hand cream.

The journey of teenage skincare, starting around 13 to 15 years old, sets the foundation for a lifelong routine. Puberty triggers skin changes, and as routines evolve into one's 20s and 30s, the focus shifts to adapting and enhancing skincare habits. The top 5 tips include choosing a quality cleanser and establishing a rejuvenating nighttime routine. These practices foster healthy skin for life.