Best acne scar removal method: Benefits and risks of laser treatments for blemishes

While acne scars can be treated with topical skincare products, laser treatments for blemishes have proven to showcase amazing results in reducing the appearance of acne scars as well. Laser treatments for blemishes use light to eliminate the scar tissue on the topmost layer of the skin, which results in the growth of new skin cells that replace the scar tissue.

Laser treatments targeting acne scars must be undertaken under the guidance of a dermatologist, as the treatment is not viable for all skin types. People with active acne and wrinkled skin must not opt for this treatment without consulting a dermatologist.

Ideally, laser treatments for acne scars must be opted for when topical treatments like vitamin C don’t reduce or diminish the appearance of acne scars. Moreover, sometimes people opt for this treatment owing to the feeling of depression or dissatisfaction with one’s appearance.

It is also a quicker way to get rid of acne scars as compared to topical serums and dark spot correctors.

Laser treatment for blemishes works in two days and entails multiple precautions

Laser treatments for blemishes start showing visible results within two days. However, it is not a single sitting treatment and can entail multiple sessions for optimal results. The number of laser treatment sessions depends on the number and severity of acne scars as well as the type of laser used for the same.

What is the skin preparation and aftercare for laser treatments for blemishes?

Dermatologists suggest ideal skin prep for at least a month before the treatment, such as getting inflammation and acne under control. Additionally, patients are required to follow a simple skincare routine and eliminate the use of skincare activities at least two weeks before the laser treatment.

Precautions in terms of intake consist of not taking blood-thinning supplements or aspirin for two weeks before the procedure and not smoking for two weeks prior to undertaking laser treatments for blemishes.

Aftercare of laser treatments for blemishes entails keeping the treated areas free from infection by keeping the area clean. Since skin can experience redness for some time, it is advised that abrasive skin treatments and makeup application be avoided.

What is the cost of laser treatment for blemishes?

The average cost of laser treatment for acne scars ranges between $2000 for ablative laser treatments and $1,100 for non-ablative laser treatments, as per data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Moreover, the cost can be more or less than the abovementioned, depending on the number of scars and the type of laser treatment undertaken.

What are the benefits and risks of laser treatments for blemishes?

Risks:

In some cases, the use of lasers on the skin can result in severe skin discoloration. However, this happens when adequate sun protection guidelines are not followed post-procedure.

The usual side effects of the treatment include pain in the areas of treatment, swelling, and redness.

Benefits:

Quick and visible removal of blemish scars.

Pain-free procedure.

Work with the skin’s natural ability to rebuild skin tissues.

Enhances collagen production in the area of treatment.

Popular laser treatments for blemishes explored:

1) Fraxel: One of the most sought-after laser treatments for acne scars, Fraxel targets acne scars and sun damage with microscopic lasers that penetrate deep into the skin and enhance collagen production. The treatment targets only a fraction of tissue at a time, leaving the surrounding skin tissues intact.

2) Pixel laser: Claimed to be a comparatively more effective laser treatment for Indian skin, pixel lasers use tiny dots projected onto the skin, allowing new skin tissues to develop over 4 to 6 procedural sessions. It also reveals smoother skin and a more even skin tone.

3) Lase MD Ultra: Lase MD Ultra is different from other resurfacing lasers as it rebuilds the skin through non-ablative fractionated treatments that are customized as per the number and intensity of acne scars. This laser treatment is cost-effective and showcases optimal results.

Laser treatments for blemishes are a non-surgical, quick procedure that entails rebuilding the skin tissue so the slightest to deepest pitted scars are not visible on the surface of the skin.