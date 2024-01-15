Best of Clinique Dramatically Different: Hydrating Jelly, Moisturising lotion, lipstick and other skincare products

Clinique Dramatically Different is a product collection that focuses on boosting the skin’s hydration for the strongest and best-looking skin possible. Dramatically Different is one of Clinique’s skincare lines developed to address skin barrier problems.

As a dermatologist-developed brand, Clinique has made a long-time mark in the beauty industry as a luxury skincare and beauty option. When it comes to creating products for great skin, Clinique’s skincare items are formulated with the skin’s safety at the forefront—no parabens or phthalates. As per their website:

“We partner with the best minds in dermatology to create products for all skin types, tones, and needs.”

Since it was founded in 1968, Clinique has developed a range of cult classics, and among its superstar lineup is the Clinique Dramatically Different.

Best of Clinique Dramatically Different

Clinique Dramatically Different is all about providing the skin with barrier strength, transforming dry, rough, and problematic skin into smooth, supple, and healthy-looking skin.

Formulated with a blend of barrier-boosting and moisturizing ingredients, Dramatically Different skincare products provide the skin with the nourishment it needs to maintain optimal moisture balance. Barley extract, sunflower seed cake, and cucumber extract create an optimized blend to help repair and maintain the skin’s barrier, helping improve the skin’s resiliency and moisture balance.

Meanwhile, natural moisturizing factors (NMFs) help maintain adequate skin hydration, resulting in bouncy and soft skin. Skincare enthusiasts looking for the best skincare products to promote barrier strength can consider the five Clinique Dramatically Different formulas.

Lipstick Shaping Lip Color

Rich and hydrating, the Dramatically Different Lipstick Shaping Lip Color is formulated as a skincare product for lips, resulting in a smoother, plumper pout. Designed with a 3D pearl center core, it sculpts the lips for improved lip definition over time.

It is available in six different hydrating colors and retails for $24 on the official website.

Moisturizing Lotion+

Hydrate and strengthen the skin with the blend of barley, sunflower, and cucumber extracts with natural moisturizing factors in a lotion formulated for dry combination to dehydrated skin types. Delivering soothing moisture and eight hours of hydration, it transforms skin from dry and rough to smooth and plump.

In addition, the sodium hyaluronate in it further quenches dehydrated skin. It is available on the official website for $32.50. The product is also available in a Lunar New Year limited edition red-lacquered packaging for $45.

Moisturizing Gel

A more lightweight formulation than the Moisturizing Lotion+, oily and oily combination skin types can consider the Moisturizing Gel formula from the Clinique Dramatically Different line. Barley and cucumber extracts with sunflower seed cake and NMFs in an oil-free moisturizer provide up to eight hours of refreshing hydration for oilier acne-prone skin types.

In addition, the gel-like texture slips into the skin easily and is absorbed quickly, which helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier four hours after application. It retails for $32.50 on the official website. It’s also available in a Lunar New Year limited edition bottle for $45.

Hydrating Jelly

If eight hours of hydration is insufficient, one can consider the 24-hour hydration support of the Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly. Skincare enthusiasts with either oily or dry skin can take advantage of the intense hydration and pollution protection provided by two key ingredients—hyaluronic acid and Clean Shield Technology.

The clear, watery gel texture penetrates quickly, leaving the skin with freshness and oil-free hydration without leaving any residue. It is available on the official website for $32.50.

Moisturizing Cream

Skincare enthusiasts hunting for rich moisturizing skincare products can consider the Dramatically Different moisture-rich cream. Developed to provide skin barrier-strengthening ingredients and all-day protection, it can soothe and nourish even the driest skin.

Moreover, adding petrolatum to the ingredients ensures protection to relieve chapped, chafed, and cracked skin. It is available on the official website for $32.50.

A weak skin barrier never looks or feels good. It may appear dry, red, and flaky skin that often feels itchy and irritated. The blend of barley, sunflower, and cucumber extracts featured in Clinique Dramatically Different skincare products lends its moisture-balancing effects to address compromised skin barriers for all skin types, resulting in more elastic, supple, and youthful-looking skin.