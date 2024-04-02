7 Best ways to add Fringe decor trend in the house

Home design is geared towards having fun and adding personality to the space, and the fringe decor trend is the perfect fashionable style that falls into that category.

Once upon a time, fringe was a dramatic embellishment reserved for 1920s flapper dresses and 1970s curtains, but trailing tassels are swishing their way into home decor now. With its silky, shimmying style, the fringe potential is unlocked, bringing plenty of texture, movement, fun and flirty dimension, and extra luxe as a decorative statement.

To embrace the fringe decor trend, we’ve curated a list of items and accessories that can help bring the stunning fringe element into the home.

7 classic ways to add Fringe decor trend at home

Try adding trailing tassels to everything from table linens and rugs to lampshades and armchairs. These fringe decor trend ideas will bring glamorous silky, swishy style into the home:

Fringe lamp shade

Armchair with fringe detail

Soft fringe curtain for cabinets

Fringe cushion covers

Fringe wall hanging

Macrame decorative curtain

Fringe rug

1) Fringe lamp shade

Lighting is a clever way to add the fringe decor trend to any space. Rows of fringe around a light source can bring out a beautiful texture without going overboard. Fringe lamp shades, in particular, bring a vintage look to the interior with their deep velvet or silky satin finish, and bespoke braids.

2) Armchair with fringe detail

Adding fringe detailing to an armchair or sofa can transform the furniture design, giving it a vintage decor feel that is designed to stand out in a room. There are loveseats, sofas, benches, poufs, and armchairs in luxe velvets with richly colored fringing around the base that creates flirty statement seating.

Another subtle way to embrace this decor trend in minimalist or neutral interiors is a simple textured armchair white slipcover with layers of fringe detailing at the bottom for a classic twist.

3) Soft fringe curtain for cabinets

A decadent soft fringe curtain is perfect for a cabinet or bar cart, where one can store all sorts of items from book collections to vintage coupe glasses. This intelligent use of fringe decor trend can make the cabinet look extravagant.

Rich colors are especially noteworthy for this luxury home decor idea, from ochre and teal to pink, sky blue, and emerald green.

4) Fringe cushion covers

Cushion covers are classic yet affordable design ideas, a key detail that adds natural charm and makes the room feel pleasant. And adding swirly frayed fringe details can turn simple sofa cushions into chic and luxurious.

Embracing this fringe decor trend can be subdued with beige cushion covers. One can add fringe at the edges of cushion covers for a traditional chic vibe, or all-out elegant with roaring twenties-inspired soft velvet cushions with tired silk fringe at the front.

5) Fringe wall hanging

Adding a bit of bohemian flair into the room, fringe wall hanging is a perfect decor piece to incorporate the swishy style into the interior. A wall-hanging tapestry will also bring new elements of warmth and dimension with its unique patterns and weaving. Go for modern-boho decor with macrame fringe pieces or abstract multi-fringe wall hanging.

6) Macrame decorative curtain

If a fringe wall hanging is too subdued, go all-out with a bigger version to outfit the windows or the doorway. Decorative macrame curtains will add a styling and cozy ambiance to any room and its intricate vintage designs and fringe layer make the decorative panel super fun, even with an all-white piece.

7) Fringe rug

Textiles are the easiest way to bring the fringe decor trend to any home, and one can keep it simple by adding an area rug with fringe tassels around the sides. Selections come in a variety of fringe designers, from classic knotted styles to modern brush options that give a beautiful finish to rugs and carpets.

For anybody who wants to refresh their interior design style, opting for the fringe decor trend can be a fantastic way to bring a subtle flirty edge to the space. While it may lean on the maximalist side, adding a decor piece featuring fringe detail can highlight a minimalist space as well without overdoing it.