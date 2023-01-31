Bjork World Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Icelandic singer and songwriter Bjork has announced a tour scheduled to take place in March this year.

Bjork first introduced her show titled 'Cornucopia' back in 2019 in New York, which featured Viibra, a seven-piece female Icelandic flute ensemble. Additionally, Bjork was backed by a harpist, a percussionist, and a full 50-member choir.

The artist had then described the concert as:

“Most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.”

Bjork is also set to stage a Cornucopia residency in March this year. However, the stage shows will now also include her 2022 album, Fossora.

The 2023 Cornucopia tour will kick off on March 3 in Perth, Australia, and will conclude on December 5 in Bordeaux, France The artist is also scheduled to perform at the Coachella Music festival on April 16 and April 23, which will feature a full orchestral performance.

Tickets for Bjork's tour will be available via Vivagogo starting February 3, 2023.

Bjork will perform at the Coachella festival on her 2023 tour

Bjork had earlier expressed her excitement about performing at Coachella. She is headed to Coachella after 2007, with this year’s line up featuring Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and Blackpink.

The singer wrote on Twitter:

“We are so excited to bring björk orkestral to [Coachella]. We will bring on the stage a local orkestra and play arrangements from 30 years”.

Björk 2023 Tour Dates

March 03, 2023 – Perth, AU at Langley Park

March 06, 2023 – Perth, AU at Langley Park

March 09, 2023 – Perth, AU at Langley Park

March 12, 2023 – Perth, AU at Langley Park

March 20, 2023 – Tokyo, JP at Tokyo Garden Theater

March 25, 2023 – Kobe, JP at Kobe World Memorial Hall

March 28, 2023 – Tokyo, JP at Tokyo Garden Theater

March 31, 2023 – Tokyo, JP at Tokyo Garden Theater

April 16, 2023 – Indio, CA at Coachella Music Festival

April 23, 2023 – Indio, CA at Coachella Music Festival

September 01, 2023 — Lisbon, PT at Altice Arena

September 04, 2023 — Madrid, ES at WiZink Centre

September 08, 2023 — Paris, FR at Accor Arena

September 12, 2023 — Milan, IT at Mediolanum Forum

September 16, 2023 — Prague, CZ at O2 Arena

September 19, 2023 — Vienna, AT at Wiener Stadthalle

September 23, 2023 — Bologna, IT at Unipol Arena

November 18, 2023 — Krakow, PL at Tauron Arena

November 21, 2023 — Hamburg, DE at Barclays Arena

November 24, 2023 — Leipzig, DE at Quarterback Immobilien Arena

November 28, 2023 — Zurich, CH at Hallenstadion

December 02, 2023 — Nantes, FR at Zénith

December 05, 2023 — Bordeaux, FR at Arkéa Arena

Fossora is the tenth studio album by the artist, and was released in September 2022 via One Little Independent Records. The album was predominantly recorded during the pandemic and features themes of isolation, loss, and grief, mainly of the death of her mother, who passed away in 2018. The songs Sorrowful Soil and Ancestress was dedicated to the artist’s mother.

The artist, in an interview with NME, said:

“For everybody, to lose a parent and deal with it is a cornerstone of your life.”

Fossora roughly translates to a digger in English and the album and its theme features Fungus.

Speaking about the album in the same interview, Bjork noted:

“There’s a lot of pleasure in the album. It’s about enjoying that space. That’s why it ended up getting this kind of ‘fungus’ theme. And when I say ‘fungus’, I mean more like a sound. Six bass clarinets and really fat, deep notes."

She added:

"It is designed for the bottom-end. You need to almost be inside all that bass. It fills the whole room.”

The album was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

