Bones and Xavier Wulf In Loving Memory Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Bones and Xavier Wulf have announced their first-ever co-headlining tour along with Eddy Baker, known as The InLovingMemory Tour, which is an album by Bones. This marks Bones' return to the road after a four-year hiatus.

The three artists have been carving out their own niche in the rap world for over a decade, with their unique blend of dark, moody beats and introspective lyrics resonating with a dedicated fanbase. Now, they are ready to take their music to the masses with a series of shows across North America this summer.

Bones and Xavier Wulf's tour presales begin on Wednesday, April 5, and the general onsale begins on Friday, April 7, at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

Bones, Xavier Wulf, and Eddy Baker's tour will begin in Los Angeles and end in Phoenix

Bones, Xavier Wulf, and Eddy Baker's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Los Angeles, which is scheduled to take place on May 20, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the Bones duo will finally wrap up their tour with their Phoenix concert on June 22, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the Bones and Xavier Wulf tour:

May 20, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

May 23, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

May 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

May 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

May 30, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

May 31, 2023 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Jun 02, 2023 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

Jun 04, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Jun 05, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Jun 06, 2023 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Jun 08, 2023 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Jun 09, 2023 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Jun 10, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Jun 12, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

Jun 13, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit

Jun 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Jun 16, 2023 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Jun 17, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Jun 18, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Jun 22, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Rappers Bones, Xavier Wulf, and Eddy Baker are part of the collective Seshollowaterboyz

Bones, also known as [email protected] Kid, is an American rapper and producer from Howell, Michigan. He gained popularity through his mixtapes and albums, which feature a blend of rap, rock, and electronic music. Some of his hit songs include Dirt, RestInPeace, and TheArtOfCremation.

His biggest achievements include the creation of the music collective TeamSESH, which has gained a cult following. His debut album, PaidProgramming, was released in 2013 and includes the hit song TheArtOfCremation. He met Xavier Wulf, Chris Travis, and Eddy Baker online, and later formed the collective Seshollowaterboyz with them.

Xavier Wulf is an American rapper born in Memphis, Tennessee, known for his high-energy performances and unique flow. He gained popularity through his mixtapes and albums, which feature a blend of trap, punk, and metal influences. Some of his hit songs include Thunder Man, Check It Out, and Mobile Suit Woe. His biggest achievements include the creation of the music collective HollowSquad, which has a strong following. His debut album, Blood Shore Season One, was released in 2015 and includes the hit song Thunder Man. He has also collaborated with other popular artists, such as Bones and Chris Travis.

Eddy Baker is an American rapper and producer born in San Francisco, California, known for his aggressive style and introspective lyrics. He gained popularity through his mixtapes and albums, which feature a blend of trap, cloud rap, and alternative rock influences. Some of his hit songs include Glock Mane, Go Up In Flames, and Monopoly Money. His biggest achievements include the creation of the music collective Goth Money Records, which has gained a following. His debut album, Drug Dealer Superstar, was released in 2014 and includes the hit song Bag It Up. He has also collaborated with other popular artists, such as Chris Travis and Xavier Wulf.

