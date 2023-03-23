Ween 2023 Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Ween has announced their summer 2023 US tour. This will be the band’s first extensive national headline run since reuniting in 2016, and fans all over the country are eagerly awaiting their chance to catch the legendary group in action once again.

The group went on hiatus in 2012, much to the disappointment of their legions of fans. However, four years later, they announced their reunion and have been steadily touring and releasing new music ever since.

Artist presales will begin today at 10 am local time exclusively through https://ween.shop.ticketstoday.com/. Venues, radio, and local presales—including a special Brooklyn Vegan presale for New York City’s Pier 17—start this Thursday at 10 am local time,

All presales will conclude this Thursday at 10 pm local time, and all remaining tickets will be released to the general public this Friday at 12 pm ET/9 am PT.

Ween's 2023 US Summer Tour will begin in Dallas and end in Hampton Beach

Ween will kick off the months-long scheduled event with a concert in Dallas, which is scheduled to take place on April 25, 2023. After visiting several cities across the country, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a concert on September 16, 2023, in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

Here are the complete details of the dates and venues of the tour:

April 25, 2023 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

April 26, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

April 28, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

April 29, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

June 29 to -July 2, 2023 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival

July 28, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

July 29, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

July 30, 2023 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

August 01, 2023 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

August 03, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 04, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

August 05, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park

September 08, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Field

September 09, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed Outdoors

September 10, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

September 12, 2023 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

September 14, 2023 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 15, 2023 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom

September 16, 2023 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Ween was formed in 1984 in Pennsylvania

Ween is an American alternative rock band formed in New Hope, Pennsylvania, in 1984. The band consists of Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, famously known as Gene and Dean Ween, respectively. The band is known for their eclectic mix of musical styles, incorporating elements of rock, punk, country, funk, and more into their music.

The band first gained popularity in the early 1990s with their album Pure Guava, which featured the hit single Push th' Little Daisies. They went on to release several critically acclaimed albums, including Chocolate and Cheese, The Mollusk, and White Pepper.

The band has a large and devoted fan base, often referred to as Weenies, and is known for their irreverent sense of humor and offbeat lyrics. The alt-rock band has also been praised for their impressive live performances, which often feature extended jams and improvisation.

Ween went on hiatus in 2012, but Gene, the lead singer, and Dean, the guitarist, reunited with drummer Claude Coleman Jr., bassist Dave Dreiwitz, and keyboardist Glenn McClelland in 2016.

