Top 10 Rihanna performances of all time

Rihanna's official return to music came with the release of the much-awaited 2022 MCU film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, seven years after the release of her album, ANTI. She contributed two songs to the soundtrack of the film, Lift Me Up and Born Again, out of which the former received nominations for both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for 'Best Original Song.'

During her long break, the Umbrella hitmaker, who has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, has been busy with a number of different ventures, including her immensely successful makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, a skincare line called Fenty Skin, as well as a lingerie and fashion brand called Savage X Fenty.

In May 2022, the 34-year-old Barbadian singer also welcomed a baby boy with her American rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. On February 12, Rihanna made her big return to live performance by taking on one of the biggest stages in the world: The Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The nine-time Grammy winner had previously declined to perform on the show back in 2019, to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, a football quarterback who was shunned by the NFL for kneeling during the pregame national anthem in the 2016 season to protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's opinions, which may be subjective. This listicle does not follow any particular order of ranking, whatsoever.

10 memorable live performances by Rihanna

1) Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, 2023

Rihanna made a comback to the stage at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. In an electrifying performance, she descended from the ceiling, decked out in a red coat resembling the late fashion journalist André Leon Talley's iconic Norma Kamali blanket coat.

In the sizzling performance, as her platform dangled above the field, she belted out her hit song B-tch Better Have My Money. RiRi ran through every hit song you could imagine in her catalog -- from Rude Boy, Umbrella to We Found Love, Only Girl (In the World) to Diamonds.

In an interview that took place ahead of her performance, Rihanna revealed that although she first thought twice about performing at the Super Bowl, motherhood ultimately inspired her to perform at the show.

Following her incredible performance, a representative for the singer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the superstar is pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky.

2) Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, 2012

The gradual decline of the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show happened in parallel with the rise of Rihanna's own annual Savage X Fenty show, which featured a diverse set of models unlike the Victoria’s Secret shows.

Earlier, RiRi was tapped to perform at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show during the lead-up to the release of her seventh studio album, Unapologetic.

She captivated the audience by donning pearl embroidered sunglasses, chunky stilettos, and a structured corset gown. She left a smoldering trail on stage as she strutted down the runways alongside the supermodels, performing to the hit tune of Diamonds. The icon outshined the models and returned to perform her new aptly-named song Phresh Out The Runway as the night’s final performance.

3) MTV Video Music Awards, 2016

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards is memorable due to Drake's failed attempt to kiss Rihanna while presenting her with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her outstanding contributions and profound impact on music videos and popular culture. But the event was also memorable due to her four high-energy performances that night in honor of her lifetime achievement merit.

The four performances had different themes and costume changes. She started with a medley of Please Don’t Stop the Music, Only Girl (In the World), and We Found Love, then moved on to a medley of Work, Rudeboy, and What’s My Name, mixed with reggae beats and the Beenie Man classic Who Am I.

The latter's dancehall-inspired performance was a homage to her Caribbean roots, where she wore fishnets and a durag.

The third set included a medley of Needed Me, Pour It Up, and B-tch Better Have My Money. The pop star finished her fourth performance with a soul-stirring medley of Stay, Diamonds, and Love On The Brain, wearing a floor-length satin gown.

4) American Music Awards, 2010

In 2010, Rihanna won the American Music Award for 'Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist.' Her energetic performance in a colorful Caribbean-inspired skirt and cropped polka dot blouse sent the crowd into a tizzy.

She put her Barbadian roots on full display as she delivered back-to-back performances of Love The Way You Lie, What’s My Name? and Only Girl (In The World).

5) London Paralympic Closing Ceremony, 2012

Coldplay and Rihanna performed together at the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Paralympic games.

Rihanna started the performance with a theatrical entrance, donning a flaming red ensemble as she sailed across the field on a weathered ship before meeting Chris Martin and the band on stage. She delivered a sensual performance of Princess of China from the band's 2011 album, Mylo Xyloto.

After the song ended, RiRi was airlifted on a swing as she sang a piano version of her smash hit collaboration with Calvin Harris, We Found Love, while swinging high over the field.

6) Savage X Fenty Fashion Show, 2019

Rihanna has consolidated her position in the undergarment, beauty, and fashion industries with her Fenty lineup. Her groundbreaking Savage X Fenty Fashion show has become an annual extravaganza that surpasses the Victoria's Secret show in terms of diversity and representation.

Instead of the skinny, blonde definition of s*xy set forth by brands like Victoria’s Secret, Rihanna's fashion show focuses on people of all different shapes, sizes, skin tones, genders and abilities.

Although she did not perform any songs at the 2019 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show, her dance performance was the center of attraction. She appeared amidst a bevy of dancers dressed in all-black lingerie, wearing killer heels, sheer black bodystocking, and a tiny black velvet wrap skirt, with diamonds twinkling at her wrists. The electrifying performance was choreographed by Parris Goebel.

7) Rock in Rio, 2015

Apart from her high-energy performances with choreography and singing, Rihanna's ballads also pack a punch as they showcase the true power of her voice.

Her 2015 performance at the music festival Rock in Rio exemplified her captivating voice when she also delivered a medley of slowed-down versions of her ballads, starting with Unfaithful, and then seamlessly transitioning into Love the Way You Lie, and ending with Take a Bow.

This performance is an excellent example of her mastery over the medley and her ability to keep the crowd entertained even with slowed-down ballads.

8) MTV Video Music Awards, 2012

Rihanna and her current boyfriend A$AP Rocky first sparked relationship rumors during their 2012 performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The former also debuted her iconic pixie cut during the event and stunned the audience in a long red flowing tank, tight red leggings, and a red turban.

The Bajan singer performed a remix of Cockiness, an interlude off her 2011 album Talk That Talk, with A$AP Rocky, and showed off their flirty chemistry. Rihanna also performed her EDM smash hit We Found Love. After the performance, the popstar also took home the VMA 'Video of the Year Award' for her latter song.

9) Saturday Night Live, 2015

In 2015, Rihanna made her fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live and performed a sketch of B-tch Better Have My Money. The impressive set design featured a moveable car and a veritable storyline. She started her performance cruising in the makeshift car, which later revealed a wife being held hostage in the backseat.

RiRi then launched into a choreographed routine with her backup dancers, creating an extremely memorable SNL performance.

10) Billboard Music Awards, 2016

Rihanna's show-stopping and passionate rendition of the ballad Love on the Brain at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards is another memorable performance for the singer.

She looked stunning in a green fur stole and a pair of matching sunglasses. The icon performed a powerful and moody rendition of the ballad on the minimalist and slightly post-apocalyptic stage flushed with green light.

Poll : 0 votes