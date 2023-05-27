Danzig 2023 US Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & more

Danzig, the legendary heavy metal band led by Glenn Danzig, has announced a 2023 US tour in celebration of the 35th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The tour will kick off on August 25 in Las Vegas and make stops in major cities across the country, including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and many others.

The tour will feature support from Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight, making it one of the most highly anticipated tours for metal fans all over America.

Pre-sale for the tour will begin on Wednesday, May 31, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster, while the general sale will begin on Friday, June 2. Fans can also check for deals or tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub.

Danzig's tour will begin in Las Vegas and end in Chicago

Danzig will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to take place on August 25, 2023. After visiting several cities across America. They will finally wrap up their tour with their Chicago concert on September 17, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour :

August 25, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV - The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

August 26, 2023 – Norco, CA - Silver Lakes Park

August 27, 2023 – Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

September 01, 2023 – Irving, TX - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

September 02, 2023 – San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center At Tech Port

September 03, 2023 – Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

September 06, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre

September 08, 2023 – Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 09, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall

September 11, 2023 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

September 13, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - Masonic Temple

September 14, 2023 – Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

September 16, 2023 – Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

September 17, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Danzig is an American band formed in 1987

Danzig is an American heavy metal band formed in 1987 by singer and songwriter Glenn Danzig, who was previously the frontman of the punk rock band Misfits. The band's self-titled debut album was released in 1988, marking their entry into the music scene.

The debut album received critical acclaim and achieved commercial success. It showcased the band's unique blend of heavy metal, blues, and gothic rock, with Glenn's powerful vocals at the forefront. The album featured the hit singles Mother and Twist of Cain, which became fan favorites and are still widely recognized today.

Despite not receiving mainstream radio airplay, Mother became a cult hit and garnered significant attention, solidifying the band's popularity among metal fans. The song's music video received regular rotation on MTV's Headbangers Ball, further boosting the band's exposure.

The band's raw, dark sound and Glenn's charismatic presence contributed to their recognition within the heavy metal and hard rock communities. Although the band's mainstream success may not match that of other iconic metal acts, their influence and impact on the genre cannot be denied.

Over the years, the band has continued to release albums and tour, maintaining a dedicated fan base. Some of their notable subsequent albums include Lucifuge (1990), How the Gods Kill (1992), and Black Laden Crown (2017). These albums further solidified the band's reputation and expanded their musical exploration within the metal genre. Glenn's distinct voice and songwriting style, as well as the band's dark and brooding aesthetic, have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal and hard rock scene.

