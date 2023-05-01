Fantasia Tour dates 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Fantasia has announced her upcoming North American tour for 2023. The highly-anticipated tour will kick off on May 12, 2023, and will cover 20 cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Cleveland, New Orleans, Chicago, Tampa, and others. Fantasia made the announcement through her Instagram handle.

The upcoming tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans, as Fantasia is known for her electrifying live performances. The tour will feature some of her biggest hits, as well as new music from her upcoming album.

Tour tickets are now available to buy via TicketMaster, with price ranges for lowest ticket from $49, while the best VIP seats start from $250.

Fantasia's North American tour will begin in Bridgeport and end in Jacksonville

Fantasia will kick off the months-long scheduled event with her concert at Bridgeport, which is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her Jacksonville concert on November 04, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the tour:

May 12, 2023 – Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena

May 13, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Mother’s Day Music Festival)

May 26, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

May 27, 2023 – Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

May 28, 2023 – Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Jun 2, 2023 – Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion (Capital Jazz Fest)

Jun 16, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jun 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY - Waterfront Park (Louisville Funk Fest)

Jun 18, 2023 – Southaven, MS - Landers Center

Jun 23, 2023 – Fayetteville, NC - Crown Coliseum

Jun 24, 2023 – Florence, SC - Florence Center

Jun 25, 2023 – Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum (Hampton Jazz Festival)

Jul 14, 2023 – New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

Jul 15, 2023 – Stockbridge, GA - Stockbridge Amphitheater

Aug 31, 2023 – Xpu Há, Mexico - Barceló Maya Riviera (Caribbean Fest)

Sep 15, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - TBA

Sep 16, 2023 – Chicago, IL - TBA

Sep 22, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Sep 23, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Nov 3, 2023 – Tampa, FL - TBA

Nov 4, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL - TBA

Fantasia has won one Grammy Award and twelve nominations in her music career

Fantasia Barrino, known as Fantasia, is an American R&B/soul singer, songwriter, actress, and author. She gained recognition after winning the third season of the popular TV show American Idol in 2004. Her debut single, I Believe, debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

She has released six studio albums, including Free Yourself (2004) and The Definition Of... (2016), which debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 chart. She has been recognized for her powerful voice and soulful performances, receiving numerous awards and nominations.

Some of her notable awards and recognition include the Billboard Music Award for Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album, BET Award for Best Female R&B Artist, NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Female Artist, and Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. She has also won an American Music Award for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist.

She has also been nominated for a total of 12 Grammy Awards, including three nominations in 2006 for her self-titled album Fantasia and her single I Believe. She won her first and only Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her song Bittersweet.

In addition to her music career, she has appeared in several Broadway productions, including The Color Purple and After Midnight. She also wrote a memoir, Life is Not a Fairy Tale, which was later turned into a Lifetime movie in 2005.

Overall, Fantasia's music and performances continue to inspire and influence audiences worldwide, and she remains a beloved figure in the R&B and soul music scene.

