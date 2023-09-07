Fazoli’s Pizza Baked Pasta line-up: Varieties, availability, and other details explored

Fazoli’s is an Italian-American fast-food casual restaurant chain that declared in a formal press statement on September 5 that it is once again launching its Pizza Baked Pasta, one of its most-loved menu items. Three versions of the item will be offered - the newly introduced Supreme Pizza Baked Pasta, Meaty Pizza Baked Pasta, and Classic Pepperoni Pizza Baked Pasta.

Fazoli's Pizza Baked Pastas are currently available at participating locations around the country. The price of the item may vary by location. As per the brand's statement, these delicacies are available till the end of the year, so customers will have plenty of opportunity to enjoy all three variations of the meal through then.

Meat, melty mozzarella, and more: Everything that goes into Fazoli’s new Pizza Baked Pasta line-up

The brand's new Pizza Baked Pasta line-up looks enticing (Image via Fazoli’s)

Tisha Bartlett, Fazoli’s Vice President of Marketing, said in the official press release:

“At Fazoli's, we’re dedicated to crafting innovative Italian dishes. The return of our Pizza Baked Pastas is a celebration of that commitment, and we’re eager for our devoted fans to once again enjoy a quintessential Fazoli’s classic.”

The beloved Classic Pepperoni Pizza Baked Pasta features penne pasta which is drenched in zesty Pizza Bake Sauce. It is then stuffed with melty mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, which is baked to savory perfection. The standard Pizza Baked Pasta is available for $5.99.

For an additional suggested price of $7.99, customers can upgrade to the Meaty Pizza Baked Pasta. It has all the same components as the Classic Pizza Baked Pasta along with Italian sausage and bacon.

The new Supreme Pizza Baked Pasta, which costs $8.99, consists of penne pasta topped with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, onions, bacon, mushrooms, and red and green peppers. They are then blended together with Fazoli's famous Pizza Bake Sauce before being baked.

Fazoli’s another ongoing offer

This is another new item by the brand (Image via Fazoli’s)

Additionally, customers at participating Fazoli's restaurants can sample the Pumpkin Cheesecake from the well-known Cheesecake Factory. The recurring seasonal cheesecake is topped with Ghirardelli Salted Caramel Sauce, and a rosette and has a delightful sweet and spicy taste, in keeping with the flavors of autumn.

Each slice costs $4.29 and is available now through October 30.

This Italian-American restaurant chain is famous for their pizzas (Image via the brand)

Fazoli's is a fast-food casual restaurant chain that has its corporate headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, and is currently owned by FAT Brands, which also owns other restaurant brands like Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, and more.

As per the Italian-American restaurant chain's official website, they had 220 outlets across the nation as of November 2021.