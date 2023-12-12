Fenty Skin Vizor Sunscreen review: Everything beauty enthusiasts say about Rihanna’s product

Fenty Skin line launch had the skin care enthusiast go gaga over the internet. Rihanna’s skincare brand claims to be the answer to all skin care problems. Sunscreen is a non-negotiable step in everyone’s skincare routine and the singer ensured she had one in her line. From impeccable formulation and user-friendly packaging, the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30, is now under the spotlight.

Rihanna always had her fans wondering about the secret behind her flawless and gorgeous skin, and Fenty Skin seems to be it. The Fenty Skin line emphasizes more on the basics of skin care hence, the addition of the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30. It is a daily moisturizer with SPF 30 that can double as a makeup primer as well.

The best feature of the Hydra Vizor is the oil-free formulation. It has two forms of hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, glycerin, and gluconolactone. The sunscreen locks in moisture with the help of safflower seed oil, a non-comedogenic. It is an effective moisturizer for combination, oily, acne-prone skin.

The moisturizer plus sunscreen is formulated to brighten skin while reducing dark spots when used for a long time. It also contains niacinamide to help with acne, enlarged pores, dryness, and hyperpigmentation. The SPF moisturizer is packed with antioxidant-rich Kalahari melon extract.

The texture of the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 is light with a pink to it. It gives the feel of a hyaluronic acid moisturizer, the lightweight gel-like moisturizer absorbs into the skin leaving a dewy effect on the skin.

The finish of the sunscreen is non-greasy while offering a healthy glow. It is a great product to layer your makeup on as it gives the no-pile-up effect.

Everything beauty enthusiasts say about Rihanna’s product

The Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 guarantees invisibility for all skin types without the greasy feeling. The oil-free moisturizer brightens and hydrates the skin, and works as an SPF, moisturizer, and makeup primer.

The Fenty Skin SPF moisturizer can be included in the morning routine as the last step. The sunscreen can also replace the base or primer of your makeup. It feels, exactly what it says, ‘invisible’ on the skin.

However, it has a strong fragrance, for people with issues with fragrance or sensitive skin, which is why there’s a fragrance-free version as well. It smells like freshly plucked cherries.

The packaging of the product is fully recyclable and the SPF moisturizer is refillable as well. Hence, there is no need to keep buying the product, just shop for the refill after one purchase, making it a sustainable product.

Michelle Sultan who works on all hair types and textures says:

“My go-to product has to be Fenty Skin’s Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser SPF30, £27.20 – I have been using it for the last year now.”

“My skin tends to be quite greasy, especially with all of the products that I use while hairdressing. Even more so when I’m in the salon. This moisturiser is lightweight and so lovely to use – it leaves my skin so soft and hydrated but not at all greasy. It has a soft gentle scent that I love, too. It’s also cruelty-free, vegan, non-comedogenic and gluten-free.” she added.

In case you are on the lookout for an oil-free formulation, then this is the product for you, it works as a moisturizer, primer, and sunscreen. The 50 ml pack is priced at $39 on Sephora.