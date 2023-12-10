5 best Korean sunsticks of all time

Now, reapplication of sunscreen has become easier than ever with a wide range of newly launched Korean sunsticks. The new skincare mantra is to reapply sunscreen every 2 to 3 hours to get the utmost protection for the skin. Whether it is a sunny day, a rainy day, a cloudy day, or being outside or inside, wearing sunscreen is mandatory to maintain healthy and youthful skin.

However, reapplying sunscreen is not always easy, especially when someone is at work or outside wearing makeup. To solve this problem, Korean beauty brands have launched a new form of sunscreen, which is sunsticks. They are easy to carry and, more importantly, easy to reapply over makeup or when outside. Here are some of the top Korean sunsticks of all time.

Best Korean sunsticks for easy reapplication

1) Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Airy Sun Stick

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Airy Sun Stick is one of the most trending Korean sunsticks in the global market. This sunstick is formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides, and aloe vera, which makes it a perfect option for normal to sensitive skin. It is non-greasy and non-sticky. It is available online from retailers like Beauty Barn and Cosmeterie International for $16 to $24.

Pros Cons Lightweight Low availability Alcohol and fragrance-free Do not leave a white cast Glides smoothly

2) Beauty Of Joseon Matte Sun Stick

Beauty Of Joseon Matte Sun Stick would be a perfect Korean sunstick for people with oily skin. Mugwort and green tea extracts, both of which are ingredients found in this sunstick, are known to have exceptional skin soothing and antioxidant effects. Further enhancements include the addition of turmeric and leaf extracts, which provide additional benefits to the skin. It is available for $18 at the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Gives a matte finish Might not work well for dry skin Silicon and alcohol-free Safe for pregnant women Control sebum production

3) Abib Quick Sunstick Protection Bar

Abib Quick Sunstick Protection Bar is a hydrating Korean sunstick perfect for dry, combination, and sensitive skin, especially during winter. It is formulated with ceramides, centella, and green tea extract. This sunstick fits well under and over makeup with smooth glides. It is a chemical sunstick that incorporates new-age cosmetically elegant UV filters. It is available for $24.20 at the brand's official website.

Pros Cons No white cast Might not work for oily skin Hydrating Curved easy applicator No fragnace and non-sticky

4) Thank You Farmer Sun Project Silky Calming Sun Stick

Thank You Farmer Sun Project Silky Calming Sun Stick would be a good choice for acne-prone people. This Korean sunstick contains ingredients like centella asiatica, calamine, and madecassic acid. All these elements help to soothe inflammation and encourage barrier building. It is a silky, calming sunstick and is also water resistant. It is available for $21.80 on Amazon.

Pros Cons Acne friendly Sweat and water-resistant -- Silky texture and non-greasy Does not clog pores

5) Cell Fusion C Aquatica Stick Sunscreen 100 Mild & Cooling

The best thing about the Cell Fusion C Aquatica Stick Sunscreen 100 Mild & Cooling is that it is eczema-friendly. It is very hard to find good and efficient products for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. But this sunstick is perfect for those searching for a mild sunstick that does not irritate the skin barrier and is safe to use.

The main ingredients of this product are triple hyaluronic acid, purified glacial water, birch sap, and deep seawater. This product is sensitive skin-friendly and is trusted by dermatologists. It is available for $25 at the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Eczema-friendly Mild herbal fragrance Sooth irritated skin No white cast Cruelty-free

These are some of the best Korean sunsticks available in the current market. Here are some tips when reapplying sunscreen with a sunstick:

Always make sure to clean the face before reapplying

Make sure to apply it sufficiently by stroking it 3 to 4 times for each area of the skin

Lightly dab or blend after application with a clean hand

Clean the surface of the sunstick after each use

Follow these easy tips and get the best out of these Korean sunsticks.