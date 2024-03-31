6 Viral highlighters to avail in 2024

Highlighters play an important part in cosmetics by providing a sparkling glow to the skin. These powders or creams reflect light, brighten features, and create a youthful, dewy appearance.

They are often applied on the face's high points, including the cheekbones, brow bones, and nose bridge, to give dimension and bring attention to these areas.

The rise of social media influencers and makeup artists presenting beautiful looks has brought specific highlighters to viral fame. These products are often available in distinctive tints with high shimmer and long-lasting formulations.

Viral highlighters to look out for

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the most prominent highlighters of all time:

Stardust Shimmer

Golden Hour Gleam

Lasplash Diamond Dust Delight

Jason Wu Beauty Opal Stick

ModelCo Mermaid Glow Highlighter

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand

1. Stardust Shimmer

The Stardust Shimmer is one of the most viral highlighters. This celestial-inspired product gives a superb, out-of-this-world cosmic glow with its very fine, light-reflecting particles.

Whether using it to give a subtle sheen or shine like a star, this highlighter is a must for all cosplayers. One can easily purchase this product for $6 from Amazon.

2. Golden Hour Gleam

Golden Hour Gleam (Image via OFRA)

With the Golden Hour Gleam highlighter, one can enjoy a golden hour that never ends. Being one of the most viral highlighters, it is infused with golden micro-pigments that offer the glow of a warm sun-kissed day.

Individuals can revel in their golden hour all year round with this viral highlighter. One can avail of this product for $35 on OFRA’s official website.

3. Lasplash Diamond Dust Delight

Lasplash Diamond Dust Delight (Image via Lasplash Cosmetics)

This multidimensional mixture, combined with crushed diamond powder, produces a prismatic glow emphasizing one's features from all sides. It's not just a highlighter, it is a statement piece and a must-have addition to the beauty repertoire.

Its brilliant finish makes it suitable for any event and adds a touch of elegance to the appearance. Whether one chooses a subtle glow or a dramatic highlight, this product provides, making it a go-to for individuals looking to shine and show off their sparkling fashion sense. It is available for $4.8 from Laksplash Cosmetics’s official website.

4. Jason Wu Beauty Opal Stick

Jason Wu Beauty Opal Stick (Image via Jason Wu Beauty)

This Opal stick highlighter is like a unicorn, letting one twinkle from within. With a celestial radiance that seems to radiate from the inside, this product is inspired by the shine of opal gemstones.

It offers a dreamy brightness modeled after the distinct shine of opal. This opal stick offers everything one needs to achieve a dramatic or delicate, ethereal glow. It is available for $12 from Jason Wu Beauty’s official website.

5. ModelCo Mermaid Glow Highlighter

ModelCo Mermaid Glow Highlighter (Image via Birchbox)

The ModelCo Mermaid Glow highlighter is popular among beauty enthusiasts due to its alluring combination of iridescent pigments and sea minerals.

This distinctive combination produces a luminous glow that embodies the enchantment of mermaids. The highlighter has gone viral, inspiring girls and women to embrace their beauty with confidence. One can purchase this product for $7 from Birchbox’s official website.

6. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand caters to individual preferences, offering options for those who prefer a celestial allure or enchanting radiance. They enhance natural glow, reflecting confidence and self-expression. This product is available for $42 on the brand's official website.

Conclusion

These viral highlighters, whether they recall a celestial deity's ethereal appeal or crystallize into stunning universes, will satisfy one's needs. They are lights of self-expression, glistening and twinkling to enhance one’s inner brightness and give them a confident complexion.