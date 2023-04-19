Fuerza Regida Otra Peda Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Mexican band Fuerza Regida has announced their 2023 Otra Peda Tour through their Instagram handle. The band kicked off 2023 with their first number-one hit on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, Bebe Dame, and are now back with a tour for their audience.

Tickets will be available starting tomorrow, April 20, at 4:20 p.m. local time via TicketMaster. After-sale tickets will be available on StubHub, where the purchase is 100% protected by their Fan Protect Program.

Fuerza Regida's Otra Peda tour will begin in Los Angeles and end in Anaheim

Fuerza Regida will kick off their month-long Otra Peda Tour with their show in Los Angeles, which is scheduled to take place on July 15, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a concert in Anaheim on November 25, 2023.

The following are the dates and venues for the Fuerza Regida tour:

July 15, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

July 22, 2023 - Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Aug. 04, 2023 - San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Aug. 05, 2023 - Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Aug. 11, 2023 - Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Aug. 19, 2023 - Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Aug. 26, 2023 - Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept. 08, 2023 - El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sept. 15, 2023 - Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sept. 22, 2023 - Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 13, 2023 - Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 20, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Oct. 28, 2023 - Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Nov. 04, 2023 - Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Nov. 18, 2023 - Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Nov. 25, 2023 - Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Fuerza Regida is a Grammy-nominated Mexican band

Fuerza Regida is a Mexican-American band that has gained a significant following in the regional Mexican music scene in recent years. It was formed in 2014 in California and is known for its unique style of regional Mexican music, which includes elements of corridos and ranchers.

The band's debut album, Soy Parrandero, was released in 2015 and featured 10 tracks, including popular songs like El Cocho, La Peineta, and El Jefe De La Sierra. Since then, Fuerza Regida has released several more albums, including Del Barrio Hasta Aquí (2018), La Furia De Un Gallero (2019), and Radical (2020).

Some of Fuerza Regida's most popular songs include Sigo Chambeando, El Dinero Es Lo Primero, and Aunque Sea a Escondidas. These songs and others have gained millions of views and been listened to on platforms like YouTube and Spotify, making Fuerza Regida one of the most successful and popular regional Mexican bands in recent years.

Their music is known for its catchy melodies, driving rhythms, and lyrics that often focus on themes of hard work, perseverance, and the struggles and joys of life in the Mexican-American community. The band's unique blend of traditional Mexican music with contemporary influences has helped them stand out in the crowded regional Mexican music scene and has won them a dedicated following from fans.

In terms of awards and recognition, Fuerza Regida has been nominated for several Latin music awards, including the Latin Grammy Awards and the Billboard Latin Music Awards. In 2020, they won the award for "Best Regional Mexican Song" at the Premios Tu Música Urbano for their song "A Través Del Vaso." They continue to tour and perform around the world, bringing their unique style of regional Mexican music to audiences everywhere.

Poll : 0 votes