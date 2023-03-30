Possible reason for WWE WrestleMania 39 being held in Los Angeles revealed - Reports

WWE reportedly had their reasons for selecting Hollywood as the location for WrestleMania 39.

The Show of Shows will air live from the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend. This year's premium live event is packed with marquee matchups and the anticipation for the event is off the charts. The company is going all out with its set design for the show, and it is for a good reason.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company selected the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to host the event because of their upcoming negotiations. WWE is getting ready for upcoming media rights talks and a potential sale of the company.

Fightul reported that their sources within WWE have stated that they expect business to pick up after the show this weekend. Hosting the event in Los Angeles around the time of rights fee renewals and a potential sale was a strategic move because there may be people in attendance this weekend that the company wants to impress.

WWE @WWE @JohnCena shines in the spotlight as he aims to stop @_Theory1 ’s reign as United States Champion when #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on April 1 and 2, streaming exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! .@JohnCena shines in the spotlight as he aims to stop @_Theory1’s reign as United States Champion when #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on April 1 and 2, streaming exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! https://t.co/JkqjIUS8WF

John Cena will kick off WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena will be making his return to the ring in the first match of WrestleMania 39.

Cena returned to the company on the March 6 edition of RAW and received a tremendous reaction from his hometown crowd in Boston, Massachusetts. United States Champion Austin Theory immediately interrupted the legend.

Austin challenged The Leader of the Cenation to a match at WrestleMania, but John initially wasn't interested. However, the fans made it clear that they wanted to see the bout, and Cena accepted the challenge.

The Champ then unleashed a verbal beatdown on Theory that the 25-year-old will have to use as motivation at The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend. The young star responded with a promo in an empty arena on this week's RAW, but an impressive victory this Saturday night will likely resonate with fans much more.

Cena took to Twitter and noted that this isn't the first time he has kicked off the biggest show of the year in a match for the United States Championship.

"First match, #WrestleMania 20, @TheGarden. First match, #WrestleMania 39, @SoFiStadium. Then. NOW. Forever.," tweeted John Cena.

WrestleMania 39 has the potential to be one of the most memorable shows the company has ever put on. Roman Reigns' incredible run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may finally end in the main event, and there are several more matches to look forward to this weekend.

