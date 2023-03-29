Photo: Unique Hollywood style sets revealed for WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is almost here and the company looks to be constructing an incredible set for The Show of Shows.

This year's premium live event will air live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and is Hollywood themed. WWE has already produced several advertisements for the show by parodying popular movies and television shows. It appears that the company has gone all in on making The Grandest Stage of Them All feel like a Hollywood event this year.

Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport uploaded a photo earlier today of the set being constructed in Los Angeles. In the image, the entrance ramp stairs seem to be covered in red carpet as if it were an award ceremony. It will be fascinating to see the final design this weekend as the photo reveals there is still a lot left to be done.

Looks like the #WrestleMania set is going to feature red carpets to go with the Hollywood theme. It's been a while since we had a properly unique set, and it looks like we could be getting one this year

Cody Rhodes is determined to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Rock was rumored to be Roman's opponent for months but it never came to fruition. Instead, Cody Rhodes returned from injury as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble and sent Gunther flying over the top rope to punch his ticket to the main event of the biggest show of the year. The American Nightmare will have the opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief this Sunday night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo made a bold prediction about next year's premium live event. Russo suggested that Roman Reigns could disappear from TV for a while if Cody Rhodes wins the title and then return to challenge him again next year:

"Bro, if Cody goes over, Reigns has got to disappear for a while. So there you go. There's your WrestleMania 40 - the return of Roman Reigns. We'll be watching these same shows a year from now." [23:54 - 24:13]

The buzz surrounding this year's WrestleMania is off the charts and the company is putting a lot of effort into the set to make sure the show is memorable. Only time will tell if the pyro at the end of Night 2 of WrestleMania is for a new champion or another celebration for The Tribal Chief.

