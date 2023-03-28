32-year-old WWE star was the waiter in The Bloodline's Goodfellas trailer, identity disclosed

WWE finally dropped the highly awaited WrestleMania 39 commercial featuring The Bloodline, who recreated an iconic scene from Goodfellas.

In the commercial, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were jokingly going back and forth before The Tribal Chief smashed a bottle on the waiter's head. The identity of the waiter has now been revealed as current WWE star Eddy Thorpe.

Thorpe, formerly known as Karl Fredericks, recently signed with WWE after departing New Japan Pro Wrestling. He has been competing on NXT Level Up but is set to make his full NXT debut soon.

WrestleMania 39 promises to be a huge night for The Bloodline. The faction will be represented by Reigns and The Usos, who are set to defend their respective championships at the show.

The Head of the Table will face Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. The Usos, meanwhile, will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a tag title match.

The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are confirmed for a final face-off

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have only crossed paths on a couple of occasions in the lead-up to their match at WrestleMania 39.

The champion and the challenger have been confirmed for a final face-off on this week's SmackDown. Things have mostly been verbal between Reigns and Rhodes and it will be interesting to see if the two men intend on getting physical before their main event showdown.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes got a massive confidence boost by beating The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. This was Sikoa's first clean loss on the main roster.

The American Nightmare will shift his focus towards Friday night and will aim to get into the champion's head before challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for the first time in his career.

