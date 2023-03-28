Former WWE employee makes a bold prediction about Cody Rhodes' opponent for WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels Cody Rhodes could have a marquee match at next year's WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. After an exhilarating trilogy of matches against Seth Rollins, Rhodes was sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle. He returned at this year's Royal Rumble and went on to win the titular match, setting up a blockbuster encounter with Roman Reigns at this year's Show of Shows.

This week on the Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that if Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns on April 2, 2023, then The Tribal Chief could take some time off. He went on to say that Rhodes vs. Reigns II could be the main event of WrestleMania 40, marking the return of The Head of the Table.

"Bro, if Cody goes over, Reigns has got to disappear for a while. So there you go. There's your WrestleMania 40 - the return of Roman Reigns. We'll be watching these same shows a year from now." [23:54 - 24:13]

Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa on RAW

The go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania featured a first-time-ever clash between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

After a hard-fought battle, Rhodes looked set for the win as he planted his opponent with Cross Rhodes. However, The Usos came out to the arena and tried to interfere in the match. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also entered the fray to even the odds.

In the final moments of the contest, The American Nightmare escaped the dreaded Samoan Spike and connected with another Cross Rhodes to end Sikoa's undefeated streak on the main roster.

