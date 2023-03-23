"He wants to have this match" - WWE Superstar on why John Cena accepted WrestleMania 39 opponent

John Cena will compete this year in his first WWE WrestleMania match since his decisive loss to Bray Wyatt during the pandemic three years ago. His opponent this time will be the 25-year-old United States Champion Austin Theory.

The RAW star has now explained in detail why Cena accepted the title match for the biggest event of the year.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Austin Theory stated that he does not want the validation of the people, further claiming he is the most important thing in WWE today, and John Cena wants a match against him for the very same reason:

"I get it because he wants everybody to believe that I don’t have it, that I’m screwed," Theory began. "He has a legacy, he has so much. Everybody knows John Cena, he’s the top of the top. I think when he looks at me and sees that I’m 25 and he sees that the level that I’m on and the things that I’m doing and the level that I’m growing at, it can’t be touched. It really can’t be. So you have to look me in my eyes and tell me that if I beat you, that I lose everything. But we all know that’s wrong John.. why?"

Austin Theory continued:

"Why if it means nothing does he even want to have this match? He wants to have this match because I’m the most important thing in the WWE. It’s clear as day. There’s a lot of people that wanna sit there and [disagree with that], but then they’re gonna have to go ‘Okay, Theory’s the guy.’ They’re gonna have to. It’s just where we are man." (H/T RSN)

Theory recently disrespected John Cena by destroying the latter's custom United States Championship spinner belt. Meanwhile, another WWE star recently told Cena to face him if the latter decides to step into the ring again later this year.

John Cena revealed the real reason why he's working Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39

In a recent interview with AP News, John Cena noted that it's not up to him to choose who his opponent is, and that he cares more about telling a story and putting on a performance:

"You would be surprised at my answer. Because that's what I was told would happen. I don't do that. I don't say, 'I want to do this. I want to work with that person.' I don't ever do that. I've never done that. I just try and do what I'm told to do and do it to the best of my abilities. Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don't do and what I've never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don't pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn't pick Austin Theory but I certainly spoke from the heart [on RAW]." (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

John Cena is set to return to WWE RAW next week. The show is scheduled to take place on March 27, 2023, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

