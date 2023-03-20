8-time champion asked John Cena to face him next in WWE

John Cena will once again lace up his sneakers for a match at WrestleMania 39 against WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. At this point in the Hollywood star's career, there may not be many matches left. However, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes wants to wrestle him.

The two superstars were seen embracing on WWE TV when Cena made his return to Monday Night RAW. Cody Rhodes has now explained in detail what he said to the 16-time world champion at the time.

In an interview with Stadium Astro, Cody Rhodes stated that his recent tweet with the caption "reward their noise," was not what John Cena told him at that very moment. Instead, it was something Cena used to tell him during his first stint, when Rhodes (as a rookie) used to drive him around.

"So actually, that was something he told me in the car when I was driving him around in 2008-2009."

The American Nightmare then revealed what John Cena responded when asked for a match.

"What he said to me on Raw was -- I was telling him if he ever does another match, I would like [to work with him], and I think you could hear him pretty well. He says, ‘I can’t promise that.’ I also didn’t want to make it about myself at that moment, so I just endlessly thanked him, and then he was at the Nightmare Factory a week later talking to our students," Rhodes recalled. [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes recently named a former WWE Superstar whom he turns to for advice off-screen. Meanwhile, read more about the top three stars The American Nightmare would like to face after WrestleMania 39 here.

Wrestling legend believes Cody Rhodes should feud with current WWE United States Champion

While it's not out of the realm of possibility that Roman Reigns retains the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes may be the best option for The Tribal Chief to drop both titles.

Jim Cornette recently spoke about the subject on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, pointing out a lack of credible singles stars on the roster. Henceforth, a rematch against Reigns and subsequently a program with Austin Theory could be a good starting point for The American Nightmare, should he win the world championships:

"I think he's probably gonna want to do something with Austin Theory. I think he can see the potential there. Whoever knows if Seth is a heel or babyface but they've done that to death. There is a shortage of top single names in the WWE but if they've milked this along and a rematch with Roman, they've got ways to go." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, or will The Tribal Chief find a way to extend his historic reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes