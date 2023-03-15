"I don't like giving him credit" - Cody Rhodes names surprising former WWE Superstar that he often turns to for advice

"Wrestling has more than one Royal family" plays in a WWE arena, and the crowd pops up for Cody Rhodes even before he appears. The height of the momentum he has built on the Road to WrestleMania 39 is beyond measure.

So when The American Nightmare, outside of his on-screen persona, needs someone to go to for advice, who could that be? Cody Rhodes has named former WWE Superstar Diamond Dallas Page, and the former has massive praise directed towards the now-retired wrestling legend.

Speaking on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Cody revealed that while he does not enjoy giving DDP credit, the latter deserves it as he has been very special to him. The 37-year-old star even went on to call DDP a "surrogate uncle."

"DDP is one of those who has to talk in person. He invited me over recently, and I remember being such a pain to get there. I got a baby, I'm barely home, such a pain to get here. But when I got there, I instantly realized how grateful and important he is to me. It's the same reason Arn [Anderson] and I were close prior. I don't have Dusty [Rhodes] right? I have a DDP, Arn Anderson, someone like a Ric Flair. These people were close, and connected, and experienced." [6:02 onwards]

Cody Rhodes then detailed out his relationship with Diamond Dallas Page.

"Dallas is somebody that I've gone to, to talk about things, not to speculate on the moment, but more to just look at the moment and go, wow! Let's enjoy the 20-something days, because this is absurd. He actually has opened up his studio to me, where I do all my media from the studio, because I refuse to do it in the passenger seat of my car. It's just, he's been very special to me. I don't like giving him credit, but he deserves all the credit in the world. He's very much, was like a surrogate uncle, and he's definitely stepped into that role in a big way."

Cody Rhodes will headline WrestleMania 39 Night Two against Roman Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. A recent report discussed the possibility of Brandi Rhodes returning at SoFi Stadium.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare has already named three top stars he wants to face after the Showcase of the Immortals, with one of them even going on to respond to Rhodes' challenge.

Has Cody Rhodes teased the split of the WWE world titles post WrestleMania 39?

Speaking on the Bart Winkler Show, Cody Rhodes has now revealed his feelings towards WWE splitting the world titles post WrestleMania 39.

"I want to say with the most confidence in the world that it's going to be me, but maybe who leaves WrestleMania, it's time for perhaps management to step in and make that call so that you never put it on potentially me or potentially Roman Reigns to say, 'I want this one more than the other.' Of course, the fan in me, I want my hands on the WWE Championship, its the one that [Dusty Rhodes] never got, but it would take someone telling me, 'we have to go this way, both brands need a title.' That's a good time for maybe management to step in. If they did, I'd be all about it." [H/T: Fightful Select]

Will Roman Reigns survive the wave of momentum Cody Rhodes will carry with him into the main event of WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes