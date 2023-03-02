Cody Rhodes names top three WWE stars he wants to face post WrestleMania 39

WWE star Cody Rhodes will look to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and end his monumental reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

If The American Nightmare manages to achieve this incredible feat, he intends to face three popular stars on the current roster.

Speaking on The AJ Awesome Show, Cody was asked who he wishes to face post the Showcase of the Immortals. After addressing the massive challenge before him at the SoFi Stadium, Rhodes named Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Johnny Gargano, and Edge as the top three stars that he wants to face after 'Mania.

On Johnny Wrestling, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner stated:

"When I was with my former company, I always remembered kind of going kinda head-to-head with him on Wednesdays. When I say that, out of respect, you had to oppose him [Johnny Gargano] with something strong because he delivers, and he’s a wrestler’s wrestler," Rhodes said. "He’s someone that we’ve never had that singles [match], and I’d love to have that with him, just to see where I’m at, see where he’s at. Very curious, different styles." [From 07:56 onwards]

Remarking Edge as "a true locker room leader" during Cody's first stint with the company, he acknowledged the Rated-R Superstar's perception of him at the time.

"I don’t know how much time Edge has left. He could do this forever if he wanted to. He’s in better shape than every locker room combined for some reason. When I was on SmackDown I remember he was a really good locker room leader, a true locker room leader, led by example," Cody recalled. "He looked at me as a child, a kid, and those people that look at you as a kid, you want to one day stand opposed and let them know you are not a kid anymore." [From 09:10 onwards]

Will The Rhodes Brothers reunite in WWE?

It's worth noting that the 37-year-old and his brother Dustin Rhodes were part of a WWE storyline back in 2013 that involved their father, Dusty as well. The family fought on-screen for their jobs against The Authority.

During a recent interview with BBC Sounds, Cody Rhodes was asked if his brother could return to WWE to stand by his corner in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare responded:

"A couple of folks have asked that and I thought - as they say it, I'm thinking, gosh, that sounds really special. Dustin and I have a very different relationship than a lot of people think. But the closer I get, the closer we get to WrestleMania, the more I think about him. Because I don't have - a lot of the stories made to be about Dad and that's true, and I do want people to acknowledge what he did and what I'm trying to accomplish is part of for him. But I miss my brother." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

The main event marks Rhodes' first opportunity to headline the Show of Shows, and if he manages to score the victory, it will also be his first WWE World Championship win.

