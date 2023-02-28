"LET IT HAPPEN"- WWE Universe goes berserk at the prospect of Cody Rhodes facing 31-time champion in a first-time ever match

To achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes will have to face one of the biggest hurdles of his life at WrestleMania 39. However, fans have already started booking the American Nightmare's reign as the world champion.

The American Nightmare will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Showcase of Immortals this year. The former AEW star is the favorite to win the bout despite The Bloodline's numbers advantage.

With Rhodes potentially winning the world titles in April, fans shared their thoughts on The American Nightmare facing off against Edge at Money in the Bank PLE. The event will take place at the famous O2 arena in the United Kingdom and is bound to feature top stars in action.

Cody Rhodes has never faced off against Edge in a singles match. However, the duo has shared the ring on a few occasions during multi-men matches.

Check out the responses to the potential match below:

BugraKanici @saralawrannce @reigns_era EDGE DESERVE ONE LAST WORLD TITLE RUN @reigns_era EDGE DESERVE ONE LAST WORLD TITLE RUN https://t.co/FECiuKW6sT

Prantik @Pran__07 @reigns_era I just want Edge to win the world title one last time before he finally calls it a day. @reigns_era I just want Edge to win the world title one last time before he finally calls it a day.

The Republican @RepOfBritain



If they were going to put the title on him it should have been at the Mania after he won the rumble @reigns_era Absolutely not. Edge is 50, he should be nowhere near the title picture. He should be a gatekeeper and mentor for younger talent.If they were going to put the title on him it should have been at the Mania after he won the rumble @reigns_era Absolutely not. Edge is 50, he should be nowhere near the title picture. He should be a gatekeeper and mentor for younger talent.If they were going to put the title on him it should have been at the Mania after he won the rumble

Stu @DawgVanDam



It's not about will this be good, it's about WHY will it be good.



Example: AJ/Nakamura @reigns_era It could be terrible, it could be great, I don't even think Cody will have two titles, so we're switching Edge heel AGAIN? the more you switch the less people care.It's not about will this be good, it's about WHY will it be good.Example: AJ/Nakamura @reigns_era It could be terrible, it could be great, I don't even think Cody will have two titles, so we're switching Edge heel AGAIN? the more you switch the less people care.It's not about will this be good, it's about WHY will it be good.Example: AJ/Nakamura

Donavan Terbay @DonavanTerbay @reigns_era I would want Edge to win just so we could see him as world champ , Again before he retires 🥲. @reigns_era I would want Edge to win just so we could see him as world champ , Again before he retires 🥲.

. @wwe_chaarlie @reigns_era Will be a banger but pairing Edge against Cody might not be a great move as you can’t pay people to boo Edge anymore. Hard to keep your babyface champion popular if you have him beat insanely popular guys. @reigns_era Will be a banger but pairing Edge against Cody might not be a great move as you can’t pay people to boo Edge anymore. Hard to keep your babyface champion popular if you have him beat insanely popular guys.

Weedman🍃 @brandon59918992 @reigns_era Be a good match just wish edge would win a title before he retires @reigns_era Be a good match just wish edge would win a title before he retires

Himothée Chalamet @jabbomyth @reigns_era That’d be dope but you know what would be better? Randy Orton vs Cody @reigns_era That’d be dope but you know what would be better? Randy Orton vs Cody

Mike Loughlin 🦂 @MikeLoughlin77 @reigns_era @EdgeRatedR needs one more title run before he calls it quits for good. I'd be happy even it wasn't the world title. Let him have 1 last run with the IC or US title @reigns_era @EdgeRatedR needs one more title run before he calls it quits for good. I'd be happy even it wasn't the world title. Let him have 1 last run with the IC or US title

Nicholas Jackson @nicology13 @reigns_era I just want Edge to win the belt so we can get those sideplates I’ve been wanting. @reigns_era I just want Edge to win the belt so we can get those sideplates I’ve been wanting.

syd @sydneysmerkley @reigns_era This would hurt Cody. Edge doesn’t need to go over him, he also has expressed not wanting another world title. @reigns_era This would hurt Cody. Edge doesn’t need to go over him, he also has expressed not wanting another world title.

It should be noted that Roman Reigns is currently not advertised for the Money in the Bank premium live event. Many believe that this is an indication that The Tribal Chief is dropping the titles to Rhodes at Mania to take an extended break from pro wrestling.

WWE veteran backs Cody Rhodes to defeat Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE's top babyfaces since returning to the company at WrestleMania last year. The American Nightmare is undefeated since his return and has the credibility needed to usurp Roman Reigns.

Rhodes is also backed by fans and veterans including Matt Hardy, who believes the former AEW star is a viable candidate to take on The Tribal Chief:

"I think the people kind of see Cody as a bit of a rebel because he left WWE on his own accord to go out and do his own thing and prove himself, and they always respect people when they do that. I think the call to go with Cody and let him be the guy to defeat Roman, I think that’s the way to go."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Patiently waiting for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes' first face-off. Patiently waiting for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes' first face-off. https://t.co/0MKe1pUolO

However, Cody Rhodes' path to glory won't be easy. Roman Reigns has been undefeated for over three years and has the support of The Bloodline. The Head of the Table is also guided by Paul Heyman, who has proved multiple times that he is the best manager in pro wrestling.

