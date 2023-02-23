"He gon be in Hollywood"- Wrestling world reacts to Roman Reigns reportedly not appearing at historic WWE event

Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to work at the historic WWE Money in the Bank PLE in the United Kingdom and fans aren't too pleased with that.

The Tribal Chief has been the face of the company for the better part of the last three years. In addition to being the double World Champion, Roman Reigns is also the biggest draw for the promotion and is widely popular among casual fans as well.

With WWE heading to the famous O2 arena in the United Kingdom for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, many European fans were excited to watch The Bloodline Leader live in action. However, a recent report indicated that Reigns might not appear on the show at all.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. With Reigns not advertised for the event in the UK, many fans also feel that it is an indication that he will be dropping the titles to The American Nightmare at the Showcase of Immortals.

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter. Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Thurston Le Bruh @ThurstonLeBr @wrestlelamia I imagine he drops the titles at Mania and we’re not gonna see him for awhile @wrestlelamia I imagine he drops the titles at Mania and we’re not gonna see him for awhile

StephenHulkin @StephenHulkin @wrestlelamia Either Cody beats Roman at Mania, or Roman loses to Madcap Moss at Backlash. @wrestlelamia Either Cody beats Roman at Mania, or Roman loses to Madcap Moss at Backlash.

TotalRumble @TotalRumble @wrestlelamia Thought he would being a big uk show @wrestlelamia Thought he would being a big uk show

Nathan @N8Cozm0 @EFool02 @wrestlelamia I suppose it is bound to happen sooner rather than later. @EFool02 @wrestlelamia I suppose it is bound to happen sooner rather than later.

ITP @Teddy_pokes @wrestlelamia He's barly a part timer, wwe need to spit the titles @wrestlelamia He's barly a part timer, wwe need to spit the titles

ITP @Teddy_pokes @wrestlelamia He's barly a part timer, wwe need to spit the titles @wrestlelamia He's barly a part timer, wwe need to spit the titles

HHwngs @h_fn_h @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport He honestly deserves a long break after carrying the company for nearly 3 years @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport He honestly deserves a long break after carrying the company for nearly 3 years

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1



UK will always be second to the US it seems, can’t be arsed to send us the most popular wrestler in the world? That’s ok, I’ll spend £75 on a ticket to watch Sheamus and Drew main event shall I? :/ Oi #WWE are we not good enough to get Roman Reigns performing in the UK?UK will always be second to the US it seems, can’t be arsed to send us the most popular wrestler in the world? That’s ok, I’ll spend £75 on a ticket to watch Sheamus and Drew main event shall I? :/ Oi #WWE are we not good enough to get Roman Reigns performing in the UK? UK will always be second to the US it seems, can’t be arsed to send us the most popular wrestler in the world? That’s ok, I’ll spend £75 on a ticket to watch Sheamus and Drew main event shall I? :/

Roman Reigns did not compete at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 either

Roman Reigns has been working a limited schedule since the summer of 2022. The Tribal Chief has wrestled in just 13 televised matches since the start of last year and has only defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on six occasions. Reigns also did not compete at Money in the Bank PLE last year.

He also rarely appears at live events and is treated as a star attraction. However, with the Road to WrestleMania 39 underway, the Head of the Table will be making a rare appearance at a house show at the Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto on March 4th.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Patiently waiting for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes' first face-off. Patiently waiting for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes' first face-off. https://t.co/0MKe1pUolO

Roman Reigns is also slated to appear on RAW next month where he could finally come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has only been confronted by Paul Heyman so far, and fans are eagerly waiting for Reigns and Rhodes to appear together in a segment.

Poll : 0 votes